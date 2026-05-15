A Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram showing the late Alexx Ekubo with his family members

In the emotional video posted on his official Instagram account, the late actor was seen taking part in a viral trend with his family

He appeared with his mother, sisters, and brother, and they looked happy while playing along together

A Nigerian man posted a throwback video on Instagram showing the late actor Alex Ekubo having an exciting time with those closest to him.

The short clip that surfaced on Instagram drew massive attention as Nigerians penned emotional comments.

Man reacts to throwback clip of late Alex Ekubo with family. Photo credit: @Anu Ovigwe, Alexx Ekubo/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man posts rare video of Alexx Ekubo

Identified on Instagram as @Anu Ovigwe, the grieving man posted the video and mourned the death of the actor.

In his accompanying caption, he stated that viewing the video was painful because the actor appeared joyful alongside his family, yet he was no longer alive to be with them.

He added that life could change without warning and expressed pain over the actor's unexpected demise.

The old video captured the moment Alexx Ekubo participated in a trend that was circulating online at the time.

He was joined by his mother, his sisters, and his brother, and the group appeared so happy as they engaged in the activity together.

Their expressions confirmed they were enjoying the moment and the interaction seemed relaxed and natural.

The atmosphere conveyed a sense of togetherness, with the family members sharing smiles and light-hearted gestures as the video progressed.

The grieving man emphasised the emotional impact of seeing someone appear so content in a family setting and then recognising that those moments could no longer be repeated.

Man mourns the late actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"This is so painful seeing him so happy with his family but now he is no more with them. Life is unpredictable."

Nigerians lament over death of Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians have been taking turns to return to the video.

@GiftedThrift-luxe said:

"I recently watch one IK new movie where he was telling he’s daughter he wants to an actor in that movie and he was mentioning movie stars he’s want to be like , guess what? He mentioned ALEX EKUBO name thrice."

@Sleeze said:

"So now do you guys want people to not like him or just show some grace by loving him."

@SIRI said:

"Bruh I always had a crush on this guy, right from when I was little. Nollywood industry is just smth else."

@IamEdwin said:

"His dead everyone now has nice things to say about him what a generation."

@DARA said:

"He was one of the people who made me love movies he was so funny he acts well may your soul rest in peace fly high dear."

@Eaglesdomain added:

"People posting him doesn't mean they are hypocrites, it's more like remembering him and saying goodbye to the young man, all of these are little memories we have of him and it's people honouring him, u people should stop criticizing those posting him, if you won't, allow others to do so please, RIP Alex."

See the post below:

Man shares 1 last video of Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

In his post, he lamented the actor’s demise and shared one of the last videos taken before his unexpected passing.

Source: Legit.ng