Sharon Ifedi's husband, age, mother, house, who is she engaged to?

Sharon Ifedi is a Nollywood actress and social media personality who started acting as a child. She has starred in numerous Nigerian movies and TV series, but she is best known for her roles in Wasted Blood, Muna, Our Love Story, and Laurie. As a famous entertainer, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Who is Sharon Ifedi's husband?

Sharon Ifedi has been acting since childhood. She has worked alongside Nollywood stars such as Regina Daniels, Jim Lyke, Ngozi Nzeonu, Mercy Johnson, Ken Erics, Zubby Michael, and Ruth Kadiri. Despite her age, questions about her personal life, such as, "Is Sharon Ifedi married?" have risen due to her close bond with a famous Nollywood actor.

Profile summary

Full name Sharon Ifedi Nickname Star girl Gender Female Date of birth 23 March 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria State of origin Anambra Tribe Igbo Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University Dennis Osadebe University Profession Actress, social media influencer Instagram @ifedisharon

Who is Sharon Ifedi's husband?

The Muna actress has no husband and has never been married. Furthermore, she is presumably not dating anyone at the moment. However, in 2024, rumours spread online that the actress got engaged to actor Zubby Michael and was planning to marry.

The two have also played romantic roles in films, leading their fans to believe they are romantically linked due to their chemistry. When asked whether she has ever turned down a marriage proposal during an interview with The Sun in 2022, she replied:

No, I have not. And no one has approached me for marriage.

She added:

No, I am not in any relationship. I am not dating anybody. But of course, men would always say they like they like me.

What is Sharon Ifedi's age?

The Nollywood actress was born in 2004 in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. She is 20 years old as of 2024 and celebrates her birthday on 23 March. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is of the Igbo tribe and is originally from Anambra State.

Sharon Ifedi's mother and her sisters have greatly supported her career. In the aforementioned interview, she talked about how they have supported her. She mentioned:

Never give up. If you want to do, just do it. And my mother really helped me get to where I am today in my career. My sisters and auties, too.

Sharon completed her secondary education in July 2022. She is currently pursuing a degree in Mass Communication at Dennis Osadebe University in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, where she joined in 2024. Her matriculation took place on 29 February 2024.

Career

Sharon was into children's music before getting into acting. She began acting when she was seven or eight years old. The actress aspired to be a doctor when she was young. In a aforementioned interview, she stated:

I started acting when I was seven or eight years old. I went for auditions with my mom, and from there, I started acting a scene or two. They liked my performance and started calling me for movie jobs.

In 2016, her family relocated to Asaba so that she could pursue acting. The Nigerian actress made her professional debut in acting in the film Gold Story. Since then, she has appeared in several movies and television shows, earning accolades such as the Choice Outstanding Dramalist award at the Nigerian Teen Choice Awards 2018. In 2019, she was nominated for the African Child Project Award.

Sharon Ifedi's movies and TV shows

Some of the films she has been featured in include:

Year Movies/TV series Role 2017 Pains of Life Odilamma 2017 Perfect Princess 2018 Family Slavery Malambo 2019 Muna Young Muna 2019 Shakira Chinma 2020 Scars of A Mother Linda 2022 Young Sin Osinachi 2022 A Familiar Stranger Oge 2023 Anywhere But Home Juliana 2023 Our Love Story Chinny 2023 Chichipoly Annie 2023 Two Hearts Vanessa 2023 April's Love Poem April 2024 School of Things Angel 2024 The Flower Boy Ogechukwu 2024 Her Voice Anastasia

Sharon is also a social media influencer. She has a self-titled YouTube channel, where she mainly shares movies and funny short skits. The channel was created on 8 July 2021 and currently has over 25,000 subscribers.

The actress is also on Instagram, with 794 thousand followers as of this writing. She shares her acting career updates, lifestyle pictures, and short videos. She is also on TikTok, with over 458 thousand followers and more than two million likes at the time of writing.

Sharon Ifedi has been in the Nigerian entertainment industry since she was seven and has been featured in several films and TV series. Who is Sharon Ifedi's husband? Rumours have sparked about her being married to Zubby Michael. However, she is seemingly not in a romantic relationship.

