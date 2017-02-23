Ngozi Ezeonu's biography: age, family, weight loss, is she dead or alive?

Ngozi Ezeonu is a hugely popular Nigerian actress and former journalist. She began her acting career when she was cast to play Ngozi Ikpelue in Nneka the Pretty Serpent, a Nollywood film released in 1994. Since then, she has appeared in more than 200 Nollywood movies, earning several awards. Most of her film roles involve a portrayal of a motherly figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The popular actress in different poses. Photo: @officialngoziezeonu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ngozi's numerous acting credits have seen her become an inspiration to many upcoming Nollywood actresses looking to achieve similar longevity in Nigeria's acting industry. Who is Ngozi Ezeonu? Here is a quick look at the biography of Ngozi Ezeonu.

Profile summary

Full name Ngozi Ezeonu Gender Female Date of birth 23rd May 1965 Ngozi Ezeonu's age 57 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Owerri, Imo state, Nigeria Current residence Ogbunike, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 36-28-36 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Edwin Ezeonu Children 4 Father D.O Ikpelue Mother Ezenwanyi Joy Nonyelum Profession Actress Net worth $650,000 Instagram @officialngoziezeonu

Ngozi Ezeonu's biography

The actress in different outfits. Photo: @officialngoziezeonu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Ngozi Ezeonu? The renowned actress was born in Owerri, Imo State, on 23rd May 1965. This makes her 57 years old as of 2022. She was born to D.O Ikpelue and Ezenwanyi Joy Nonyelum and grew up alongside five siblings. She attended primary and secondary states in Owerri before landing her first job as a hairstylist in a beauty salon in Owerri.

After working for a short while, she enrolled at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) for a diploma course in journalism.

Career

Shortly after completing her diploma, Ngozi worked as a journalist for a few months, working as a radio anchor at Radio Lagos. She then left the station and joined EKO FM, which would then be her last journalism-related workplace. In 1993, she left the journalism industry and ventured into acting, landing her first major acting role a year later.

Becoming an actor

Ngozi Ezeonu was introduced to Nollywood in 1993 by a film producer known as Zeb Ejiro, who offered her a role in her debut movie, Nneka the Pretty Serpent. The movie, which was a massive hit, cast Ngozi into the limelight, marking the beginning of her illustrious acting career.

Since then, the renowned actor has more than 200 acting credits to her name and is still quite active to this day. Is Ngozi Ezeonu alive? Yes, the renowned actress is very much alive.

Filmography

Here are a few of the films and TV shows Ngozi has recently appeared in.

Film/TV show Year Role Beautiful 2021 Mama Iruoma When Love Beckons 2021 Mama Sochima Gone 2021 Gloria (Ngozi's Mother) A Dance to Forget 2020 Teresa Onye Okoso 2018 Amaka Sorrows of a King 2018 Lolo Ugodiya Pretty Little Thing 2017 Mrs Ezulike Echoes of Love 2016 Lolo Ezeonu An Hour with the Shrink 2016 Guest A Better Family 2018 Teresa

Is Ngozi Ezeonu married or not?

No, she is not. The popular actress is currently divorced. Ngozi Ezeonu's husband was known as Edwin Ezeonu. The two began having problems in their marriage in 2013 and eventually finalized their divorce proceedings in 2015 at a High Court in Ikeja.

Who are Ngozi Ezeonu's children?

The actress and her ex-husband were blessed with four children: Ogechukwu Edwina, Chidera, Melveen, and the lastborn daughter, whose name is not yet known.

Height and weight

The hugely popular Nigerian actress. Photo: @officialngoziezeonu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). She has brown eyes and black hair. Her body measures 36-28-36 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Net worth

According to Glusea, the renowned actress has a net worth of about $650,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the celebrated actress.

Besides acting, she is also an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist.

She was awarded the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2011.

Her Instagram account has more than 1.4 million followers.

Ngozi Ezeonu is undoubtedly one of the most decorated actresses in Nigeria's entertainment industry. Her over 200 acting credits are among the most of any actor in Nollywood. She has become quite the inspiration for the younger generation of actresses in the country.

READ ALSO: Top 25 richest Nollywood actors and their net worth in 2022

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest Nollywood actors. The Nigerian film and television industry is among the most vibrant in Africa, producing hundreds of films and TV shows every year. At the heart of the industry are numerous talented actors who play significant roles in bringing fictional characters to life.

Some of these actors have made quite a fortune from their acting skills. These include industry veterans and hugely talented up-and-coming actors. Who are the wealthiest Nollywood actors, and how much are they worth?

Source: Legit.ng