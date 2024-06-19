Who is Tracy Chapman's husband or wife? Was she ever married?

Tracy Chapman is an American singer and songwriter known for hits such as Fast Car, For My Lover, Across the Line, and Sing For You. She is also a social and political activist known for advocating human rights, HIV and AIDS prevention, LGBT rights, and feminist issues. Although she is a public figure, she is quite private about her personal life. Who is Tracy Chapman’s husband?

Tracy Chapman performs at the AmFAR Gala (L). Tracy attends Cirque du Soleil "Kurios" - Opening Night (R). Photo: Bryan Bedder, Trisha Leeper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tracy Chapman’s rise to fame came in the late 1980s when she released her first studio album. Her powerful lyrics and vocals have caught the attention of many music lovers, and she has gained international prominence. However, an aspect of her life that has bothered many is her love life. Therefore, many have wanted to know who Tracy Chapman’s husband is and if she has ever been married.

Profile summary

Full name Tracy Chapman Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 161 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Hazel Chapman Father George Chapman Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Wooster School College Tufts University Profession Singer, songwriter, social activist Net worth $6 million

Who is Tracy Chapman’s husband?

Is Tracy Chapman married? The American singer-songwriter does not have a husband and has never married. Moreover, she is presumably single as she has not disclosed details of her love life.

However, writer and feminist Alice Walker claimed she was once Tracy Chapman’s partner in the mid-1990s, a claim that the singer has not verified. Alice said during an interview with The Guardian:

My life is not to be somebody else's impact - you know what I mean? And it was delicious and lovely and wonderful and I totally enjoyed it and I was completely in love with her, but it was not anybody's business but ours.

Tracy Chapman’s background

Five facts about Tracy Chapman. Photo: Yashoda/Getty Images (modified by author)

Singer Tracy Chapman was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Her parents are Hazel and George Chapman, who divorced when she was four years old. She was then raised by her mother, Hazel, alongside her older sister, Aneta Chapman.

Tracy Chapman attended Wooster School, where she began playing musical instruments, especially the guitar. She then enrolled at Tufts University in Massachusetts and obtained a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. In college, she was part of the women's soccer team and stood out as a performer. She was awarded a Tufts University honorary Doctor of Fine Arts in 2004.

Tracy Chapman’s career

Tracy Chapman began her musical journey in 1986 when her friend’s father introduced her to an official at Elektra Records. She was signed with the record label, and her debut self-titled album, Tracy Chapman, was released in 1988. His song, Fast Car, performed well in the US charts, and she gained immense prominence.

She caught the world’s attention in June 1988 when she performed at Nelson Mandela's 70th Birthday Tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, London.

The singer has released eight studio albums so far, including Crossroads, Matters of the Heart, New Beginning, Telling Stories, Let It Rain, Where You Live, and Our Bright Future. Some of Tracy Chapman’s top hits are:

Fast Car

Give Me One Reason

The Promise

Telling Stories

For My Lover

Stand By Me

Baby Can I Hold You

Talkin’ Bout Revolution

Across The Line

Sing for You

Smoke and Ashes

Besides music, Tracy Chapman is a renowned social and political activist. She has performed at various events to create awareness about human rights and support the less privileged. Due to her commitment to social activism, she was awarded honorary degrees from Tuft University and Saint Xavier University.

She is known for championing human rights, HIV and AIDS prevention, LGBT rights, and feminist issues. In an interview with The Guardian, she spoke about her social activism, saying:

I'm fortunate that I've been able to do my work and be involved in certain organisations, certain endeavors and offered some assistance in some way. Whether that is about raising money or helping to raise awareness, just being another body to show some force and conviction for a particular idea. Finding out where the need is – and if someone thinks you're going to be helpful, then helping.

Tracy Chapman’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urban Splatter, and Hot New HipHop, her net worth is alleged to be approximately $6 million. Her primary income source is earnings from her music career, comprising record sales and tours. She has reportedly sold over 20 million copies of her albums worldwide.

What has happened to Tracy Chapman?

Tracy Chapman performs at Rockefeller Center Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers are building homes for displaced Hurricane Katrina victims. Photo: L. Busacca

Source: Getty Images

Tracy Chapman has conspicuously been missing from the spotlight, making many people question where she has been or what she is up to. She has been known to be a reclusive and private figure since she began her music career, but lately, her long absence from the music industry has raised doubts about her future. In a 2015 interview with the Irish Times, she said:

Being in the public eye and under the glare of the spotlight was, and it still is, to some extent, uncomfortable for me, but there are some ways by which everything that has happened in my life has prepared me for this career. But I am a bit shy.

Tracy lives a quiet and private life in San Francisco, California, United States. She has seemingly taken a backseat in political and social activities and does not appear in significant events.

Tracy Chapman’s height and weight

The Give Me One Reason singer is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (161 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Tracy Chapman? She is 60 years old as of 2024, having been born on 30 March 1964. Where is Tracy Chapman from? Her hometown is Cleveland, Ohio, and she resides in San Francisco, United States. How did Tracy Chapman come out? Her musical breakthrough was in 1988 when she released her debut self-titled album, which included the hit song Fast Far. How much is Tracy Chapman worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $6 million as of 2024. Who was Tracy Chapman's partner? She seemingly does not have a partner. Even though writer Alice Walker claimed they were in a romantic relationship, Tracy has never commented. Did Tracy Chapman ever marry? She has never married. Does Tracy Chapman have any children? The Fast Car singer does not have any children. How tall is Tracy Chapman? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (161 centimeters).

There has been limited information about Tracy Chapman’s husband as she is low-key. Therefore, many presume the singer has no husband and never married. She has been out of the spotlight for a while and reportedly lives a quiet and private life in San Francisco, California, US.

