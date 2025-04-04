Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most accomplished footballers and has won almost every trophy possible

He is currently the highest-paid player after signing a lucrative contract at Al-Nassr after leaving England in 2023

The Portuguese invests in expensive luxury items, including real estate, limited edition cars and private jet

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest footballers in the world and is never scored to show off his wealth, including mansions, luxury cars and expensive private jets.

Ronaldo has achieved everything possible in his career except winning a World Cup trophy, with possibly his last attempt in the 2026 tournament if he is still active.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Denmark. Photo by Diogo Cardoso.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Forbes, he is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world, with an annual salary of $285 million, including his Al-Nassr salary and off-field earnings.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shows off his wealth and luxurious lifestyle on social media, which includes his expensive residences, luxury cars and private jet.

Ronaldo's most expensive possessions

Gulfstream G650 private jet - $70m

Ronaldo acquired the Gulfstream G650 in January 2025, which is an upgrade on his former G200 jet. The new jet can accommodate 19 people and can reach a speed of 600mph, one of the fastest in the world. The shiny metallic body is customised with his CR7 initials and his signature siuu pose.

Pestana CR7 Hotel in Marrakech - $43m

The former Real Madrid forward owned a luxury hotel in Marrakech, Morocco. He owns a 50% stake in a partnership with the Portuguese hotel brand Pestana. The Marrakech hotel required a $43 million investment to build.

Bugatti la voiture noire - $12m

Ronaldo owns a range of limited edition luxury cars, which includes one of the world's most expensive cars, the Bugatti la Voiture Noire, which costs a whopping $12 million.

Bugatti Centodeici - $11m

The former Manchester United superstar also owns another limited edition in his Bugatti collection, the Centodeici, of which only 10 were produced, and it costs $11 million. The car is reputable for its speed and luxury.

Lisbon Penthouse - $11m

Ronaldo owns a Penthouse in Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, and it is located in Eduardo VII Park, close to where he spent his childhood. As noted by Sun UK, it is the most expensive flat ever sold in the city.

Luxury mansion in Madeira - $10m

Ronaldo was born in Madeira and has a $10 mansion in his hometown, which is considered his primary residence. It is a seven-story mansion with four floors above the ground and other features, including pools and a gym.

Bugatti Chiron - $3m

The third Bugatti car on this list cost the Juventus star $3 million. It is a Hypercar known for its luxury and speed and is one of the four Bugattis he owns.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives Guinness Book fo Record for most international wins. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

