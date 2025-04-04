A Nigerian man who used to work at the private hospital where a pregnant woman visited before her death has come out to share the “truth” about the incident

The man accused the woman’s husband of misleading the public, as he stated that the hospital never demanded N500k as claimed by the husband

This came after the As Salam Convalescent Centre, located in Iwerekun 1, Ibeju Lekki, denied that it demanded N500,000 from Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, Kemi's husband

A Nigerian man, Jimoh Abdulrahman Sadiq, has shed more light on the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly denied treatment at a hospital.

Jimoh worked at the As Salam Convalescent Centre, which was accused of demanding a N500k deposit before treating Kemi, the pregnant woman who later died.

The death of the pregnant woman had sparked outrage among Nigerians, who said a life should not have been lost over N500k.

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, the woman's husband, had alleged that he was asked to bring N500k, which he could not afford.

However, the hospital debunked his claims, stating that such an amount was not demanded.

Jimoh, on his Facebook page, gave details about how the event unfolded, sharing the actual date of the incident.

His Facebook post read:

“Here is the truth about the incident. The man is just misleading the public just to shift the blame from himself. The incident happened on the 18th of February when the wife was rushed to the said hospital and on getting there she was examined and she was severely pale (severe anemia in pregnancy), history revealed that she has convulsed twice due to Eclampsia and she will need both emergency blood transfusion and caesarean section simultaneously and the hospital said the condition is more than what they can handle and she was referred immediately to general hospital Epe without hesitation and wasting of time.

"This was the more reason she was referred immediately, and he was never asked to make any deposit of 500k. He can now come online and defaming innocent hospital but did not have common sense to registered his wife for ANC, even if he cannot afford private hospital, there are lots of primary health care that are cheap and affordable, they would have detected these two complications (severe anemia in pregnancy and Eclampsia) before hand.

The man added:

“This is the hospital I've worked with and I know well how they operate, the owner of the hospital is a God fearing man and he chooses life over money. I could still remember while I was working there we harbour three patients for over 3 months because they could not pay their bills even when we (the staff) were complaining, he always tells us to focus on service to humanity first.”

Woman blames pregnant woman’s husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother slammed the woman’s husband over his inability to prepare for his wife’s delivery and for filming her final moments.

She shared a personal experience, stating that she registered at four hospitals during her first child’s birth.

The woman also questioned the man for not registering his wife for antenatal care during her pregnancy.

