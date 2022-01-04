Melimtx’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, measurements

Melimtx is an Albanian social media personality and fashion model. She is well-known for her captivating modelling photos on Instagram and entertaining videos on TikTok. Furthermore, she enjoys a massive following on social media.

Albanian social media personality and fashion model, Melimtx. Photo: @melimtx

Source: Instagram

Melissa has become an internet sensation due to her content. Find out more about her profession, body measurements, dating and net worth in her biography.

Profile summary

Full name : Melissa

: Melissa Nickname : Melimtx

: Melimtx Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 5 September 2002

: 5 September 2002 Age : 19 years old

: 19 years old Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Albania

: Albania Nationality : Albanian

: Albanian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’7”

: 5’7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-38

: 34-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-97

: 86-61-97 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: Fashion model and social media personality

Melimtx’s bio

The model was born in Albania on 5 September 2002. Melimtx’s real name is Melissa. Details of her parents and siblings are currently unavailable as she has not disclosed them.

She developed an interest in modelling while she was young and strived to hone her skills until now that she is a professional model.

The model sitting at a table in a restaurant. Photo: @melimtx

Source: Instagram

What is Melimtx’s age?

She is 19 years old. Melimtx’s birthday is on 5 September annually, and her birth sign is Virgo.

What is Melimtx’s nationality?

The star is an Albanian of mixed ethnicity. She has both Albanian and Bosnian descent.

Why is Melimtx famous?

She is famous for posting her modelling pictures on Instagram and videos on TikTok. She also uploads her videos while singing along to some top hit songs. Melimtx enjoys a massive audience on both social media platforms.

Melissa is also known for partnering with popular brands such as Fashion Nova to endorse their products on social media.

Did Melimtx do plastic surgery?

Even though there have been rumours that Melissa underwent plastic surgery to enhance her appearance, the celebrity has not denied or confirmed the allegations. Photos showing her before and after plastic surgery images have been circulating on the internet in an attempt to show the physical transformation after the cosmetic surgery.

Is Melimtx dating?

Currently, the fashion model is seemingly single. She has not revealed whether she is in a relationship and does not have any dating history.

What are Melimtx’s body measurements?

How tall is Melimtx? Melimtx’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 34-24-38 inches (86-61-97 cm).

The social media star sitting on a concrete slab. Photo: @melimtx

Source: Instagram

How much is Melimtx’s net worth?

Even though there is no verified source of information about her net worth, Celeb Life Reel estimates that her net worth to be between $400 and $500 thousand. In addition, Melimtx earns a significant amount of money from brand endorsements on social media and the modelling profession.

Is Melimtx active on social media?

Melissa is a social media celebrity with a dominant presence on TikTok and Instagram. She posts numerous entertaining videos on her TikTok account, which has more than a million followers. Her Instagram account has 2 million followers where she uploads lots of her modelling pictures.

Melimtx is a young social media celebrity and a renowned fashion model. She gains more popularity with her stunning photos and entertaining videos on her social media accounts.

