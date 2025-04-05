Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for rescuing two Catholic priests

Yola, Adamawa state – Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has praised the Department of State Services (DSS) for its swift and successful rescue operation that freed two Catholic priests kidnapped in Numan.

Governor Fintiri expressed his appreciation for the DSS's efforts in securing the release of Rev. Fathers Matthew David Dusami and Abraham Samman without paying any ransom.

He lauded the agency's dedication, acknowledging the role of the DSS Director General and the Adamawa state command in the successful operation.

Fintiri restates commitment to security

In his statement, the Adamawa state governor reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

"We will not spare anybody found wanting, no matter who you are," the governor said. "We will continue to make it difficult for criminals to operate within our borders."

DSS arrests suspect

Legit.ng gathers that the operation also led to the arrest of the alleged kidnapper, identified as Tahamado Jonathan Damien, a member of the Church.

Governor Fintiri commended the DSS for its prompt response, which was instrumental in the rescue of the priests and the apprehension of the suspect.

Earlier, ​the Adamawa state police command announced the arrest of the 34-year-old Tahamado Jonathan Demian.

Legit.ng gathers that the priests were abducted on February 22, 2025, from their residence in Gwaida Malam, Numan local government area, around 4 am.

A coordinated rescue operation, initiated on February 21, led to Demian's arrest and the safe release of the victims without any ransom paid. During the operation, police recovered a locally fabricated assault rifle, a handset, and multiple SIM cards.

Why Adamawa deserves more police institutions - Fintiri

Meanwhile, Governor Fintiri recently called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to establish police institutions in the state, in line with similar developments in other northeastern states.

A statement made available to Legit.ng indicates that Fintiri made the appeal on Thursday, March 27, during a courtesy visit by Egbetokun to the Government House in Yola

In his remarks, the governor specifically requested the establishment of a Police Mobile Base and a Counter-Terrorism Unit in Madagali local government area to strengthen efforts against Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

