General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman has claimed that criticising him in the vicinity of his Auchi, Edo State, church may have fatal repercussions.

In a video, Suleman threatened that his followers might use violence against his detractors if they speak poorly of him.

Many people have questioned if this statement is suitable for a religious leader, generating lot of negative feedback online.

In the video, the controversial preacher said: “If you want to die and you’ve been praying for death, but it hasn’t come, there’s a way to make it happen.

“Come to Auchi, stand by the front gate of our church, and say something against me. Somebody will kill you, another will bury you, and the third will be doing praise and worship on your dead body.

“I’ve had cult boys bring people to me and say, ‘This boy was insulting you, we beat him and told him to apologise.’ I asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said, ‘You no go like who we be, but you don help us.’ Kindness."

Source: Legit.ng