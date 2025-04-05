The Lagos government has said environmental sustainability is a collective responsibility, and all Nigerians must play their part to keep the state's surroundings clean and safe

The Lagos government thanked prominent social media personality VeryDarkMan after he caught a man pooing on a road in Lagos

Lagos said it is putting in the work "but it seems as though a few individuals choose to be badly behaved and deliberately keep the environment untidy"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and governance.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government has praised social media personality VeryDarkMan for 'exemplifying' environmental sustainability.

Legit.ng reports that the commendation came after VeryDarkMan (real name Martins Vincent Otse), caught a man pooing on a road in Ikeja, Lagos.

VeryDarkMan (also called VDM) videoed the man's condemnable act and shared it on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday night, April 4. The 2-minute, 53-second video has been viewed by over 538,000 people.

VDM got down from a vehicle and ordered the errant young man to pack the poo. He criticised Lagos road users for not challenging the man, arguing that the infamous claim by a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, that Lagos is a smelling city, could be true.

Reacting, the Lagos government, through Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for environment and water resources, said via X:

"Recently, the Lagos state government launched an Anti-Open-Defecation team to monitor some parts of Lagos, making sure residents and visitors make use of the public toilets provided in different locations across the state. A total of 1,710 (not counting those in filling stations statewide).

"Lagos, under the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration is committed to a cleaner, healthier Lagos - regardless of how politicised our efforts may be by those who choose not to see the bigger picture. We cannot afford to be deterred and we will keep on doing our part while calling on well-meaning Nigerians and indeed, Lagosians to encourage all residents to do the right thing at all times."

