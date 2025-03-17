The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has announced April 16, 2025, as the date to deliver its verdict on the suit concerning the potential dismissal of a defection suit filed by the Labour Party against the 27 lawmakers in the Rivers state House of Assembly.

The Labour Party is asking the court to declare the seats of the lawmakers vacant over the allegation of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the hearing on Monday, March 17, the defence lawyer and Speaker Martins Amaewhule, asked the court to dismiss the application, citing the Supreme Court judgment.

The defendant also presented the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court, noting that the apex court has restored the leadership of the Martins Amaewhule assembly. He also noted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara who earlier initiated the defection allegation, had withdrawn the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

