The Nigerian man whose wife died during labour has shared more details about the circumstance that led to his wife's death.

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi said he and his wife had planned to stop giving birth after their second child.

According to Folajimi, the third pregnancy was unexpected as they had wanted to give their two children the best they could.

He told Puch Newspapers:

"We had two beautiful daughters. Our first was born over eight years ago, and our second, six years ago. After our second daughter, we made a firm decision not to have another child. The economy was tough, and we wanted to give our 2 girls the best life we could. It was a decision we both agreed on; two children were enough. Then, unexpectedly, she got pregnant again."

He revealed that his wife was not sick prior to the delivery date, noting that she was always exercising and taking her medications and also attended antenatal care.

He said:

"Up until the 20th of February 2025, she was perfectly fine. My wife was not sick; she had no underlying health conditions. She was strong, glowing, and full of life. We had bought the baby’s clothes and prepared everything for his arrival. She took her medications faithfully and exercised when needed. Sometimes, we did it together. She never missed her antenatal appointments. There were no warning signs.

"The night before, she told me, “I’m going to have this baby tomorrow.” I laughed and asked, “How do you know?” She smiled and said, “Don’t worry.” I didn’t argue. I am not a woman; I didn’t know how these things worked. But one thing was sure: I was always present. Every time she was pregnant, I made sure I was never far from home. I was there when our first daughter was born. I was there for our second, and for this one, I had no reason to believe it would be any different."

Folajimi and his wife had two other children before she got pregnant for the third time. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainblazee.

Wife visited midwife before going to hsopital

Folajimi said his wife had visited a midwife who also delivered one of their children. He said the midwife had started attending to his wife.

He said:

"But that morning, when I woke up, she had gone to the midwife’s place. She didn’t wake me; she had cleaned the house, fetched water from the well, and made sure everything was in order. I thought she was just keeping herself active, preparing for the big day. When I asked our daughters where their mother had gone, they told me she had left for the midwife’s place."

He said he rushed to go and meet his wife at the midwife's place only to discover she was already in labour.

Folajimi noted that the labour was taking too long at the midwife's place, so he decided to move his wife to a hospital.

His words:

"When I arrived at the midwife’s place, I immediately noticed that my wife was already in labour. At first, it seemed like our usual experience, nothing out of the ordinary. As expected, they sent me to get a few things, even though we had already bought everything in advance. But then, something felt different. It was taking too long. An hour had passed, and she was still struggling. From my past experiences, I knew that once labour started, the baby usually followed within 20 to 30 minutes. But this time, the minutes stretched endlessly.

"I started feeling uneasy. At first, I told myself, “Maybe it’s because this one is a boy.” But as time went on, my worry deepened. I watched my wife fight through each contraction, her strength fading with every push. She looked exhausted – too exhausted. I turned to the midwife. “Mama, what is going on?” I asked, my voice laced with fear. I could see the stress on my wife’s face, the pain in her eyes. This wasn’t like before. When I asked her how she was feeling, her response was weak, almost lifeless. My heart pounded."

Wife was already weak when they were driving to hospital

Folajimi said they went to the hospital in their neighbour's car, but even as they were going, he could see his wife was in a critical condition.

He lamented:

"I couldn’t take it anymore. “We need to go to the hospital,” I said urgently. Thankfully, our neighbour had a car, and we rushed her to the nearest hospital. Even in the car, she was still speaking, still holding on. But I could see she was slipping. I made up my mind. I didn’t care what it would take – even if she needed a C-section – we had to do whatever was necessary to save her and the baby."

He also said he knew the midwife his wife had visited when the labour started, noting that there were many good testimonies about her.

He told Punch Newspaper:

"I knew the midwife. I had heard many testimonies about her. In fact, our second daughter was delivered by her, and countless women had successfully given birth under her care. She would go long distances for medical check-ups, scans, and antenatal care. She was meticulous about her health."

