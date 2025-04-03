A medical doctor has said the hospital that allegedly rejected a pregnant woman is not entirely to blame for her death

The medical doctor said the hospital that allegedly rejected the woman is not entirely to blame because some patients treat doctors badly

In his post, Dr Penking said he once treated a patient and even helped buy medications for them but he did not get his money back

A Nigerian doctor has argued that the hospital that reportedly rejected a pregnant woman is not entirely to blame.

The doctor insisted that a hospital is also a business and often have to survive in the face of economic difficulties.

In a post he made on X, the doctor said hospitals are pushed to make such rejections because of how they were treated when they rendered help.

Dr Penking said:

"I saw a post where a pregnant woman died after the hospital insisted on them making a deposit of 500k before attending to her. Many people are cursing the hospital calling the doctors evil. But please stay with me. It is easy to get emotional in situations like this, but hospitals are usually pushed to this tight corner due to experiences in the past."

Dr Penking shared a personal experience he had in Ekiti state where he was managing a hospital.

He said he helped a family that brought a seek 19-year-old, even helping to use his money to buy her medications.

However, he said he did not get his money back as promised by the family that brought the girl.

His words:

"I managed a little private practice in a community in Ekiti state sometime in 2021. When I started I was so selfless and would manage every case first and ask for money before discharge. Most times people paid back my kindness with wickedness. In a particular quite interesting case, a 19 year old girl had used local methods to carry out an ab.ortion and there were complications."

The doctor said the girl's situation was serious and that she needed to be treated with a particular antibiotic that the hospital did not have.

He said he used his money to buy the medication but he never got a refund after the girl recovered.

The story goes:

"She was rushed in unconscious, with fever of 41 degrees Celsius,

