The Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa has ordered that the planned rally in honour of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike should be suspended

According to the court, the restraint would be held until the hearing and determination of the motion before it

The rally was planned amid the controversies that surrounded the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state, where Wike was the immediate past governor

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - The Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital, has ordered a restraint on the planned mega rally in honour of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), pending the hearing and determination of the Motion in Notice.

It was learnt that the proposed rally for the minister was scheduled to be held in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, on Saturday, April 12.

When did the court stop Wike's rally?

Hon. Justice I. A Uzakah of the trial court delivered a ruling on the motion on Thursday, April 3. The motion was filed in the suit No. BYHC/YHC/CV/133/2025, which was filed by Biriyai Dambo, the Bayelsa state attorney general.

The defendants/respondents in the suit are the FCT Minister, Wike, and the lead convener of the NEW Associates, organisers of the rally, Mr. George Turnah.

Other respondents listed in the suit were the Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Police Command.

Bayelsa: What court says on Wike's rally

The court order further stated that:

“An order of the interim injunction is hereby made or granted restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendants, whether by themselves, their agents, associates, privies, representatives (or any person whatsoever acting at their behest), from conducting, convening, coordinating, engaging in, organising, participating in, holding, hosting, or facilitating any political assembly, rally meeting, or gathering within Bayelsa State, for

The purpose of solidarity, hosting, and celebrating the 2nd Defendant in Bayelsa State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

When will court hear suit on rally

However, the court adjourned the matter for hearing and consideration to Friday, April 11.

The plan for the rally in honour of Nyesom Wike came amid the state of emergency declaration in Rivers state, where Wike served as the immediate past governor of the oil-rich state.

President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency and announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, as well as all the lawmakers in the state House of Assembly. The decision was condemned by some Nigerians, including Bayelsa's governor, Douye Diri and other opposition leaders.

