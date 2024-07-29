Who are Omarion's siblings? Meet his six brothers and sisters

Omarion, whose real name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry, is an American R&B singer, dancer and actor. He is widely recognised as the lead singer of the R&B group B2K, which gained fame in the early 2000s with hits like Bump, Bump, Bump, Uh Huh, and Girlfriend. The American R&B singer’s personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Who are Omarion's siblings?

Omarion sits looking up in a light-coloured jacket (L). The singer poses for a photo in front of a colourful background (R). Photo: @omarion on Instagram (modified by author)

The American singer-songwriter has won several awards in his musical career, including a BET Award, a Billboard Music Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. In addition to his successful career as a musician, he is also a father of two and comes from a big family.

Profile summary

Full name Omari Ishmael Grandberry Popular as Omarion Gender Male Date of birth 12 November 1984 Age 39 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Inglewood, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Trent Grandberry Mother Leslie Burrell Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, dancer Instagram @omarion Facebook X (Twitter) @omarion

Who are Omarion's siblings?

The American singer has six siblings. They include O’Ryan Browner, Ukil Grandberry, Arielle Grandberry, Kira Grandberry, Amira Grandberry, and Tymon Grandberry.

1. O’Ryan Browner

O’Ryan is Omarion's younger brother. He was born on 12 February 1987 in Compton, California, United States, to Leslie Burrell and Vic Browner, making him Omarion’s half-sibling.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, O'Ryan expressed his deep admiration and gratitude to his brother while celebrating his birthday on 12 November 2023.

You have been thee most incredible inspirational person in my life and the whole family. Your resilience and will to keep going always reminds me that I have a brother that is a king. The kingdom will continue to grow upward by your direction and continuous improvement on yourself…Take a moment and reflect on how far you've come and how much work you've accomplished because it is a major feat!

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Omarion shared that his younger brother O’Ryan has been a significant source of motivation in his life, highlighting their close relationship.

I always say that my brother is not only my womb partner but, you know what I mean, 'cause, you know, we come from a mom. Um, but he's, he's my best friend. You know, he has witnessed my journeys, you know, the ups, the downs, the turns, you know, the twists. And, um, he's always continued to, you know, inspire me and motivate me…he means everything to me in my journey.

Like his brother Omarion, he continues to work in the entertainment industry as a singer and actor. He is best known for his self-titled debut album, "O’Ryan," released in 2004. O’Ryan often attends events and gatherings with his brother Omarion and other family members.

Omarion posing outdoors (L). O’Ryan Browner attends the 2023 BET Awards (R). Photo: @omarion, @0ryan0ryan on Instagram (modified by author)

Omarion’s brother garnered attention not just for his music but also for his personal life, especially for dating singer Jhene Aiko from 2005 to 2008. They have a daughter named Namiko Love, born on 19 November 2008.

O’Ryan maintains a presence on social media, especially on Instagram, where he shares moments from his personal and professional life. He boasts over 420 thousand followers on the platform at the time of writing.

2. Ukil Grandberry

Ukil Grandberry is one of Omarion's siblings. He is known for maintaining a relatively private life compared to his more famous brothers, Omarion and O'Ryan. Despite being relatively unknown to the public, Ukil cherishes close ties with his family and is a regular presence at family gatherings and celebrations.

3. Arielle Grandberry

Arielle Grandberry is another sibling in the Grandberry family. She prefers to stay away from the limelight, and not much is known about her.

4. Kira Grandberry

Like most of his siblings, Kira Grandberry stays out of the limelight. She is not active on any social media platform, making information about her life scarce.

5. Amira Grandberry

Amira Grandberry is another of Grandberry's siblings. She also maintains a low profile but is deeply connected to her family.

6. Tymon Grandberry

Not much is known about Tymon Grandberry's personal and professional life. However, he maintains a presence on Instagram, sharing glimpses of his life with over 300 followers. On his brother Omarion's birthday in 2013, Tymon used the platform to wish him well.

Who are Omarion’s parents?

The American singer was born to Leslie Burrell and Trent Grandberry. During a Djvlad YouTube interview in 2019, the rapper disclosed that his mother got him when she was sixteen.

My mom was a young mother, and she had me at 16. So you know…raising kids and she was a dancer at that time, dancing and doing hair, you know, that was very prevalent in my family. You know, a lot of people don't even understand why my hair looks the way it looks is because I have been raised by queens and goddesses.

How is Omarion related to Marques Houston?

Marques Houston’s association with the Omarion brothers have caused many to wonder whether he is family. Despite the many rumours that Omarion and Marques Houston are half-brothers, the singers are unrelated.

Who are Omarion’s children?

Omarion has two children with his former partner, Apryl Jones. Their son, Megaa Omari Grandberry, was born on 7 August 2014, and their daughter, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, was born on 7 March 2016. Both children have been featured in Omarion's social media posts.

FAQs

Who is Omarion? Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer. Who are Omarion’s parents? The singer’s parents are Leslie Burrell and Trent Grandberry. Does Omarion have any brothers? Omarion has three brothers: O’Ryan Browner, Ukil Grandberry, and Tymon Grandberry. Who is Omarion's sister? The American actor has three sisters: Arielle Grandberry, Kira Grandberry, and Amira Grandberry. What does O’Ryan Browner do? Omarion’s brother, O'Ryan Browner, is a singer best known for his self-titled album released in 2004. How tall is Omarion? The American singer is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Omarion's siblings lead distinct lives but share a strong family bond. Whether in the public eye or maintaining a private life, they support one another and celebrate their shared heritage and achievements.

