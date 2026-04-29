Olakunle Churchill's marital crisis with Rosy Meurer has continued to make waves following the businessman's address

The highlight was Churchill's claim that he was never married to Meurer legally, as they only had an introduction

The businessman's revelation has seen netizens, especially females, sharing lessons to learn from the fallout

Businessman Olakunle Churchill's recent revelation about marriage to Rosy Meurer has sparked conversations on social media on the need for women to ensure they are legally married to their spouses rather than just having an introduction ceremony.

Recall that on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Churchill released a statement addressing a circulating report suggesting a divorce from actress Rosy Meurer.

Olakunle Churchill reveals he only had an introduction ceremony with Rosy Meurer. Credit: rosymeurer.

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the businessman stated that no legally recognised marriage ever existed between them.

According to him, their relationship did not involve a court or church wedding, but only an introduction ceremony.

Churchill also addressed perceptions around Meurer’s public role in his life, stating that while she faced criticism, he disagreed with narratives that exaggerated her involvement or positioning in his personal matters.

This comes after Rosy Meurer recently posted a video on Instagram reintroducing herself without Churchill’s surname and a wedding ring, fueling rumours about their marriage.

Recall that Churchill introduced Rosy Meurer as his wife after the end of his marriage to Tonto Dikeh. Their marriage was blessed with two children.

Women react after Olakunle Churchill's remark about his marriage to Rosy Meurer. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Nigerians share lessons from Church, Rosy Meurer's fallout

Following Churchill's revelation, Nigerians, especially females, took to social media to share lessons learned from the marital crisis with warnings to women.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

adalicious said:

"Introduction no be marriage ooo, know this and know peace…"

jennie_chubby commented:

"Well,I can't say this enough,when a man has unfinished business with his then partner or Ex, allow him the grace to tidy his business all by himself, imagine being told that Someone else would have filled up that space ,chaiiii."

kaygoldcakes reacted:

"Avoid single father."

iam_amyzon commented:

"Somebody shout power women learn oo no just be here and there, just learn to define whatever u have with anybody ooo it is well with rosy."

real_magdiamond reacted:

"That girl Roselyn is senseless Omy introduction you say so which ring has she been wearing all this years? God abegoooh so many beautiful women without sense and o smartness jees jees it is well oooh make una wise up a little bit nah."

Nifaaa1 commented:

"There was no legally recognized marriage what took place was just introduction.. Rosy just leave respectfully, you came through the back door now you should also leave through the same door…"

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng