A survivor has recounted how gunmen stormed the Guyaku community in Adamawa during a deadly evening attack

At least 29 people have been killed, as a survivor disclosed how attackers opened fire and moved through the community

The survivor who spoke to Legit.ng appealed for a stronger security presence as the community continues to grapple with loss

A survivor has recounted how gunmen stormed the Guyaku community in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

Adamawa survivor narrates how a peaceful evening gathering turned into a deadly gun attack in Guyaku village. Photo: Obidah/Correspondent, X/Hezekiah222

Source: UGC

The perpetrators of the unfortunate act killed no less than 29 people and left several others injured. Injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Taimoko Clinic in Gombi.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, April 26, around 5 pm, has thrown the community into mourning, with families grieving their loved ones amid the widespread destruction of property reported.

Survivor recounts sudden gunfire at community gathering

Speaking about the incident, a survivor of the attack, Cleopas Yusuf Musa, detailed how it occurred:

"We were sitting around in an open area together with some elders of the community at the community leader's palace by 5 pm, gisting and discussing, when we saw a group of individuals approaching us. The distance between us was not more than 2 kilometres. When they came closer, one of them spoke in an unknown language and immediately started shooting at us."

“I was the first person to stand up when they started shooting, and a bullet struck my hand. Before I could realise what was happening, four people had already been killed among those we were sitting with. I ran as fast as I could to inform the community members of what was happening.”

He added that the attackers moved deeper into the community after the initial shooting.

"The attackers rushed into the community, went straight to a football field, and opened fire on residents, killing 29 people,” Musa said.

“Currently, we are six receiving treatment at the hospital. There is also a one-year-old child who was a victim. His aunt was holding him, and she was shot dead at the spot.”

Attackers loot homes, flee after military response - Victim

According to him, the attackers also destroyed property and stole items from the community. Musa explained that security forces later responded from a distance.

Man shares chilling details of how armed men attacked his community in Gombi LGA. Photo: northern_trends

Source: Twitter

“The attackers went around the community, destroying shops and loading properties into vehicles after killing several people. When the village security guards called for help, the attackers had already filled six vehicles with the stolen items.”

“There is a distance between Gombi and Madagali, where military personnel are based. Security forces intervened by firing from a distance, and when the attackers realised they were soldiers, they fled, leaving the vehicles behind. That was when the community became quiet and a bit more peaceful.”

Describing the aftermath, Musa said the community is in pain and fear as many residents are now afraid to remain in the community.

"Our community is bleeding, full of pain and mystery, because the young men who are the strength of the community have been killed by the attackers. Children and women have been killed, too."

"Our heart cry is for God's protection over us, most of the community members are now scared of living there again," he lamented.

Musa also appealed for a stronger security presence after reports that the state governor visited the community.

"I heard the governor visited our community. I want to plead to him to deploy more security personnel to our community for public safety. I pray for peace to reign and may the souls of the departed find peace," Musa expressed sadly.

Gunmen kill Christian leader in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked Gako village in Riyom LGA of Plateau state, killing Reverend Ayuba Choji, his wife, and two children during the raid.

Residents said the attackers invaded around 11 p.m., shooting sporadically and causing panic. Many fled into nearby bushes for safety as Martha Dalyop described chaotic scenes and widespread fear across the community.

Source: Legit.ng