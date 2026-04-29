The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a restraining order to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from participating in or recognising any congress organised by the controversial leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the trial court issued the judgment on Wednesday, April 29, barring the former Senate president, David Mark and other prominent figures of the party from interfering in the activities and tenure of the elected executives of the states.

Court orders INEC not to recognise any ADC congress Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

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The judgment was the latest development in the leadership crisis rocking the coalition-adopted party, ADC, with clear implications on the control of the structure of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to The Punch, the case was filed by Norman Obinna and six others on behalf of the state chairpersons and executive committees of the party.

Obinna and others are challenging the legality of the actions taken by the interim or caretaker national leadership of the ADC, especially the move to organise congresses at the state levels through an appointed committee.

The plaintiffs explained that the caretaker body did not have the legal standing to organise such congresses or appoint any committee in that regard. They said only duly elected organs that the party's constitution recognised have such power to conduct congresses.

However, the decision of the Federal High Court has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Senusi Opaluwa said that the Supreme Court has the final say on the ADC crisis:

"Supreme Court ruling is final, according to section 83 subsection 5 of the Electoral Act 2026, amended court lacks jurisdiction over party leadership matters."

Engr. A. Isah also stressed the importance of the Supreme Court ruling:

"This is normal because has INEC participated or recognising ADC David mark leadership before? let Wait for the Supreme Court ruling."

Basil Omole urged Peter Obi to leave the ADC:

"Obi should just move to a clean party, except if David Mark and co are ready to lower their ego and allow these old members to have their way. They may shift ground and allow the candidates to be accommodated. Time is of the essence."

Huzain Yahaya is awaiting the Supreme Court verdict:

"But the case was still pending at the Supreme Court. I think the apex court reserved its judgment on the case. The case can only be judged between the Nafiu Bala faction and the David Mark faction. Please, someone, enlighten me more on this case?"

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Source: Legit.ng