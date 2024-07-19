Patricia Arquette siblings: The Arquette family stars ranked in birth order

Patricia Arquette is an actress and producer from the United States. She is best known for starring in TV shows and films such as True Romance, Byhood, High Desert, and Severance. As a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, many have developed an interest in her personal life. For instance, they want to know who Patricia Arquette's siblings are.

Alexis, David, Patricia, Richmond, and Rosanna Arquette attend The Sixth Annual "Platinum Circle Awards". Photo: J. Vespa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Patricia Arquette was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Her prowess in acting has earned her several accolades, such as Primetime Emmy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards. Patricia Arquette's siblings are also talented, as they are all in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Patricia T. Arquette Nickname Solid Gold Gender Female Date of birth 8 April 1968 Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 38-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 97-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Lewis Arquette Mother Brenda Olivia "Mardi" (née Nowak) Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Thomas Jane, Nicolas Cage Children 2 School Mid-City Alternative School College The Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies Profession Actress, producer Instagram @patriciaarquette

Patricia Arquette's siblings

The famous actress comes from a family of entertainers, starting with her paternal grandfather, Cliff Arquette, and her parents and moving on to her siblings, who work in different fields in the entertainment industry.

She has four siblings: Rosanna, Richmond, Alexis, and David Arquette. Below is the Arquette siblings' birth order from the oldest to the youngest.

1. Rosanna

Rosanna Arquette attends The Art of Elysium's 2024 Heaven Gala. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: New York City, United States

New York City, United States Date of birth: 10 August 1959

10 August 1959 Age: 64 years old (as of July 2024)

64 years old (as of July 2024) Profession: Actress, producer

Rosanna is the first of the Arquette siblings. She was born on 10 August 1959 in New York City, United States. She is 64 years old as of June 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Rosanna is an award-winning American actress and producer. She debuted acting in 1977, starring as Connie in the film Having Babies II. She is widely known for her roles in TV shows and movies such as James at 16, The Big Blue, Homicide: Life on the Street, Gilded Stones, and Presumed Innocent.

The actress has won several awards, including the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, BAFTA Awards, Awards Circuit Community Awards, and Jupiter Award. She has also worked as a producer in Rock in a Hard Place, All We Are Saying, and Searching for Debra Winger.

Rosanna shares a daughter, Zoë Bleu Sidel, with John Sidel. Zoë is an American model, actress, and fashion stylist. She was born on 23 October 1994.

2. Richmond

Actress Patricia Arquette and brother Richmond Arquette arrive at the Los Angeles 'The Call' premiere. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: New York City, United States

New York City, United States Date of birth: 21 August 1963

21 August 1963 Age: 60 years old (as of July 2024)

60 years old (as of July 2024) Profession: Actor

Richmond is the second child of Lewis and Brenda Denaut. He was born on 21 August 1963 in New York City, United States. He is 60 years old as of June 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Richmond is an actor popularly known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Broken Bond, and Customer Service. He has over 70 acting credits to his name. Richmond was a co-writer of the film Broken Bond.

3. Alexis

Actress Alexis Arquette arrives at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Date of birth: 28 July 1969

28 July 1969 Date of Death: 11 September 2016

11 September 2016 Profession: Actor, transgender activist

Alexis was born on 28 July 1969 in Los Angeles, California, United States. The activist passed away on 11 September 2016 at the age of 47. Alexis Arquette's death occurred at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA. Patricia's sibling died of cardiac arrest, although the actress was also battling HIV.

Alexis began their career at twelve when they were featured in The Tubes' music video, She's a Beauty. They made their acting debut in 1989 in the film Last Exit to Brooklyn as Georgette. Alexis has appeared in movies and TV series such as American Playhouse, Pulp Fiction, and The Wedding Singer.

4. David

David Arquette attends the 2024 Race To Erase MS Gala. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: Winchester, Virginia, United States

Winchester, Virginia, United States Date of birth: 8 September 1971

8 September 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of July 2024)

52 years old (as of July 2024) Profession: Actor, film producer, fashion designer, former professional wrestler

David is Lewis Arquette's youngest child. He was born on 8 September 1971 in Winchester, Virginia, United States. As of June 2024, he is 52 years old, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He attended Fairfax High School.

David is an actor, film producer, and retired professional wrestler. He is popularly known for his role as Dewey Riley in the film Scream. David's notable roles in movies and TV shows include Tacoma FD, Talk Is Jericho, Bachelor Lions, and On the Run. He has over 145 acting credits.

David has produced several films and TV series such as They Call Me Magic, The First Step, Valerie, and The Butter's in Love. As a professional wrestler, he won the WCW World Heavyweight title in April 2000 during an episode of WCW Thunder.

The film producer is a father of three. She has a daughter, Coco Riley Arquette, who was born on 13 June 2004. He sired Coco with his ex-wife, actress Courteney Cox. David also has two sons, Charlie, born on 28 April 2014, and Augustus, born on 8 March 2017, with his wife Christina McLarty.

FAQs

Who is Patricia Arquette? She is an American producer and actress. How old is Patricia Arquette? The actress is 56 years old as of 2024. Where does Patricia Arquette come from? She hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. Who are Patricia Arquette's parents? Her parents are Lewis and Brenda Olivia "Mardi" (née Nowak). Why is the Arquette family famous? The family is widely known because most of its members are entertainers. Does Patricia Arquette have any sisters? She has an older sister called Rosanna. Who are the 5 Arquette's siblings? They are Rosanna, Richmond, Patricia, the late Alexis, and David Arquette. Do all the Arquettes have the same parents? They are all from the same father and mother.

Patricia Arquette's siblings are not new to the limelight. She has four siblings, all in the entertainment industry: Rosanna, Richmond, Alexis, and David. Their parents are Lewis and Brenda Olivia.

