A young Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from Ekiti State University where she bagged a degree in Accounting

She narrated how she started the journey with the dream of becoming a chartered accountant despite the initial nervousness

The graduate shared her final CGPA of 4.40 on social media and received many congratulatory messages from her followers

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has taken to social media to celebrate her academic achievement after finishing her degree.

The young lady, identified as @starlings248 on TikTok, revealed that she successfully completed her studies in Accounting.

An EKSU graduate shares CGPA as she fulfils her dream of becoming accountant. Photo: @starlings248

Source: TikTok

A dream fulfilled

Reflecting on her time in school, she explained that her journey was fueled by the vision of becoming a professional in her field.

She noted that while the beginning was filled with the excitement of new clothes and the beautiful campus environment, the reality of university life soon set in.

In her post, the graduate admitted to feeling nervous as she navigated the unfamiliar and demanding academic terrain.

Graduate shares results

The lady eventually overcame the challenges of her undergraduate years and finished with a strong result.

@starlings248 said:

"Bachelor of science(B.SC.)in Accounting. It all started with the dream of becoming a Chattered Accountant. I was excited with the beginning which I don’t fully understand, the pride of arriving, wearing new clothes, taking pictures and stepping into the University beautiful environment was heady.

As the journey began there came a subtitle nervousness the sense that everything is new, unfamiliar and bigger than I thought, I experienced a lot than I ever imagined, I fought and I won at last. CGPA 4.40 done."

See her TikTok post below:

Nigerians react to result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Techsy said:

"congratulations you are my senior in providence"

Mosunmola of the most high 🥁 wrote:

"congratulations stranger."

Bakare latifat olabisi reacted:

"congratulations i tap from it"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng