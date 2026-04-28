A Nigerian graduate of the University of Delta, Favour Onwe, has celebrated her achievement with netizens

The proud graduate displayed her cumulative grade point average and asked netizens to congratulate her

Social media users did not hesitate to applaud the intelligent graduate and wish her well in the comments section

A graduate from the University of Delta shared news of her academic success with members of the public online.

She published her performance record on TikTok, garnering lots of comments from Nigerians.

Nigerian graduate Favour Onwe bags second class upper division. Photo credit: @kwinfavour/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

University of Delta graduate shares her result

Identified by the TikTok account @kwinfavour, she presented the results she had obtained during each level of her programme and disclosed her final cumulative grade point average.

She also indicated the class of degree she was awarded and requested that viewers acknowledge her accomplishment.

Her post included a breakdown showing steady improvement throughout her time at the institution.

After starting with a lower result in her first year, she achieved higher outcomes in the following sessions.

The figures confirmed progress in her second and third years, with her strongest performance recorded in her final year.

She noted that she had finished with a second class honours, upper division classification.

In her words:

"100 Level 3.45, 200 Level 3.75, 300 Level 4.15, 400 Level 4.68. Second class honours, upper division. Please congratulate me."

University of Delta graduate celebrated online for her CGPA. Photo credit: @kwinfavour/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as graduate posts her result

TikTok users reacted with positive remarks and offered good wishes for her future.

Many commended her dedication and the academic growth proven by the changes in her yearly results.

@boss of your belly said:

"Congratulations once again this keeps coming to me. I know it's a good sign."

@chiomaeunice4749 said:

"Congratulations ma. I tap from God's grace in your academic and life as a whole. Amen."

@official_samuel said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessing In JESUS CHRIST NAME AMEN."

@MrBen said:

"Dear Favour, today, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude as I celebrate you. From the very first day we began this journey when science felt unfamiliar and overwhelming you showed up with determination. You started with little knowledge but an ocean of courage. Through every struggle, every difficult concept, and every long session of learning, you refused to give up. Watching you grow from zero foundation in science to graduating as one of the top four students in your department is nothing short of extraordinary. Your transformation is proof that dedication, humility, and relentless hard work can rewrite any story. What makes this achievement even more special is your loyalty and gratitude. You never allowed distance to grow between us. You kept me close, updating me on every milestone, every challenge, and every victory. That speaks volumes about your character. Beyond your brilliance, you are respectful, intentional, and deeply appreciative rare qualities that will continue to set you apart."

@Laone Megano reacted:

"Congratulations, I pray it will be my portion in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@Jojo snow added:

"Una don start again, mind the cut me eeh."

See the post below:

UNILAG graduate posts CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, went viral online after sharing her university results on social media.

The young lady explained that she spent a total of 8 years in the university for a course that was supposed to be 5 years.

Source: Legit.ng