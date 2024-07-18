Who are Bruno Mars siblings? The family ranked from oldest to youngest

Bruno Mars is a renowned singer, songwriter, dancer, philanthropist, and television personality. He is famous for his versatile music style, incorporating R&B, funk, pop, reggae, and rock. Aside from his professional life, fans are curious about his personal life, especially his siblings. Who are Bruno Mars' siblings?

Bruno Mars siblings. Photo: @brunomars on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bruno Mars developed an interest in music at a young age. He relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his music career from Hawaii. The singer has won numerous awards throughout his music career, including American Music Award, Grammy awards and Brit Award. Here is a look at Bruno Mars' siblings, oldest to youngest.

Profile summary

Real name Peter Gene Hernandez Nickname Bruno Mars Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1985 Age 38 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Bernadette San Pedro Bayot Father Peter Gene Hernandez Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jessica Caban School Roosevelt High School Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer Net worth $175 million

Who is Bruno Mars?

Peter Gene Hernandez (Bruno Mars) was born on 8 October 1985 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. The singer's parents are Bernadette San Pedro Bayot and Peter Gene Hernandez.

Five facts about Bruno Mars. Photo: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bruno's parents separated when Bruno was 12, and together with his brother, he went to live with his brother while his sisters were left with their mom. Sadly, Bruno Mar's mom passed away in 2013.

Peter Hernandez attended President Theodore Roosevelt High School in Hawaii. He formed The School Boys band in high school and graduated in 2003.

Who are Bruno Mars' siblings?

The American singer comes from a large family. Bruno Mars' family comprises him and his five siblings. Here is a look at each one of them.

Eric Hernandez

Eric Hernandez poses for a photo indoors in a pink suit. Photo: @epandagram on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 9 September 1976

: 9 September 1976 Age : 47 years (as of July 2024)

: 47 years (as of July 2024) Birthplace : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Drummer

Eric Hernandez, known by the moniker E-Panda, is Bruno Mars' eldest sibling. He is a drummer who plays Bruno Mars' backup band, The Hooligans. He started playing when he was young and has been playing for Bruno since the beginning of his career.

Besides being a drummer, Eric has worked with The Lovenote Show, where he pays tribute to the old-school music of the 1950s to 1970s. He worked for eight years and is among the most respected drummers in the United States.

The renowned drummer relocated to Hollywood in 1995 and became a member of the pop group Louie Says when it was signed to RCA Records. Eric has collaborated with artists like Menudo, The Smeezingtons, and Travie Mc Coy. He also plays for Taio Cruz and has collaborated with Cee-Lo Green, Monica, Keri Hilson, and Janelle Monae.

Jaime Kailani

Singer Jaime Kailani of The LYLAS arrives at WE TV's Premiere Party for "The LYLAS" at Warwick on November 7, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 November 1983

: 22 November 1983 Age : 40 years (as of July 2024)

: 40 years (as of July 2024) Birthplace : Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Profession: Singer, manager, reality TV personality, entrepreneur

Jaime Kailani is Bruno Mars' older sister. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Jaime's parents are Bernadette Bayot and Christopher Bayot. When Peter Hernandez married her mother, he adopted her. However, Jaime spends time with her biological father.

Jaime is a singer, TV personality, manager, and entrepreneur. She and her three sisters created The Lylas, which stands for 'love you like a sister'. The group has produced hits like Come Back, Headed Home, and Voices. It was successful, even featuring on X-Factor and getting a reality TV show, The Lylas, in 2013.

Jim is also a manager. She managed her famous brother before forming an organisation known as 4 Mama Earth. The organisation's focus is changing the world with the positive power of nature, music, and art.

The American singer is a wife and a mother. She is married to Jesse Johnson and has two sons, Marley Van Peebles and Jamieson Johnson.

Tiara Hernandez

Tiara Hernandez of The Lylas attends WE TV's premiere party for "The LYLAS" at Warwick on November 7, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 26 September 1984

: 26 September 1984 Age : 39 years old (as of July 2024)

: 39 years old (as of July 2024) Birthplace : Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Profession: Singer, reality TV star, TV producer

Tiara Hernandez is also among Bruno Mars' family members. She is a singer, television personality, and TV producer. Tiara developed a passion for music career from a young age. She used to perform with her siblings and was also part of her dad's Review: Las Vegas show.

Before joining music, she worked as a preschool teacher before joining her siblings to create The Lylas. Since The Lylas show ended, Tiara has worked on the set of Entertainment Tonight and Family Ingredients production team.

Tahiti Hernandez

Singer Tahiti Hernandez of The Lylas attends the PUMA Run Walk for Phillippine Relief on November 24, 2013, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 June 1987

: 2 June 1987 Age : 37 years old (as of 2024)

: 37 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Profession: Singer, reality TV star, fitness instructor

Tahiti Hernandez is a singer, reality TV star, and fitness instructor. She was born in 1987 in Honolulu, Hawaii and is Bruno Mars' younger sister. The fitness guru is a certified fitness instructor. Together with her husband, she owns a fitness facility called UPROAR.

Tahiti was also in The Lylas music group and reality TV show with her sisters. She is married to Billy Kemper, and they have two kids: Lion and Hazey Kemper. Billy is a professional surfer and three-time Peachi challenge champion. The singer has two other sons, Zyah Rhythm and Nyjah Music, from her previous marriage to Joshua Sojot.

Presley Hernandez

TV personality Presley Hernandez attends WE TV's premiere party for "The LYLAS" at the Warwick on November 7, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 23 July 1990

: 23 July 1990 Age : 34 years (as of 2022)

: 34 years (as of 2022) Birthplace : Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Profession: Singer, reality TV star

Presley is Bruno Mars's youngest sibling. The singer was born in 1990 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. Along with her sisters, Presley was in The Lylas band and The Layla reality show.

The reality TV star is a wife and a mother. Presley is married to Kealoha Mahone, a United States Marine Corps member. The couple married in October 2016 and have two daughters, Selah Malone and Kaia Anelamaikalani.

FAQs

Who is Bruno Mars? He is a renowned singer, songwriter, and dancer from the United States. Where is Bruno Mars from? He was born in Honolulu, Haiti, but resides in Los Angeles, California. How old is Bruno Mars? The That's What I Like hitmaker is 38 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 8 October 1985. Who are Bruno Mars' parents? His parents are Bernadette San Pedro Bayot and Peter Gene Hernandez. How many siblings does Bruno Mars have? The singer has five siblings: Eric, Jaime Kailani, Tiara, Tahiti, and Presley Hernandez. What are Bruno Mars' siblings' ages? As of this writing, the singer's siblings are Eric, 47; Jaime Kailani Bayot, 40; Tiara, 39; Tahiti, 37; and Presley Hernandez, 34. Who is Bruno Mars' twin brother? He does not have a twin brother.

Bruno Mars is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. He comes from a big family with five siblings. All of Bruno Mars's siblings are also into the entertainment scene, with many being singers and reality TV stars. His sisters had a music group known as The Lylas.

Legit.ng published an article about Julia Roberts' net worth. Julia Fiona Roberts is a famous actress and producer from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, Ocean's Eleven, and Ticket to Paradise. The actress has accumulated a fortune from her career spanning nearly four decades.

Julia Roberts debuted her acting career in 1987. She has appeared in over 70 films, winning various accolades. She has also been a brand ambassador for Lancome Paris since 2009. Find out more about Julia Roberts, including her net worth.

Source: Legit.ng