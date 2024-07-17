Brittany Renner's dating history: A look at everyone she has dated

Brittany Renner is an American social media personality, fitness model, and actress. She enjoys a massive social media following and is best recognised for starring in the TV series Basketball Wives and The Haves and the Have Nots. She has also hit the headlines several times due to her love life. So, what is Brittany Renner’s dating history?

Social media influencer Brittany Renner posing for photos outdoors in different photos. Photo: @bundleofbrittany (modified by author)

Brittany Renner came into the limelight as a social media personality and has also made a name for herself as a fitness model and actress. Even though much is known about her career, her personal life, especially her love life, remains a mystery as many are curious to know who she has been in a relationship with. Brittany Renner’s dating history is quite unclear as there are many rumours about who she has dated.

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Nichole Renner Gender Female Date of birth 26 February 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 College Jackson State University Profession Social media personality, fitness model, author, app developer Instagram @bundleofbrittany X (Twitter) @brittanyrennerr TikTok @thebrittanyrenner YouTube Brittany Renner

Who is Brittany Renner?

She is a social media personality born on 26 February 1992 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States. She has a brother named Steven and a younger sister named Lexie Johnson.

Brittany was raised by her grandparents as her mother—her mom was not stable enough to care for her and her siblings when her father was unavailable.

Brittany reportedly attended Jackson State University, where she also played soccer. She helped her team, the Tigers, win the 2010 SWAC championship.

Five facts about Brittany Renner. Photo: @bundleofbrittany on Instagram (modified by author)

The social media influencer gained prominence by sharing fitness-related content and other engaging videos. She boasts a massive following across social media platforms and endorses various brands, such as Fashion Nova.

She has starred in the TV series Basketball Wives, American Soul, and The Haves and the Have Nots. As a model, Brittany appeared in Kevin Gates’ Bad for Me music video. She hosts The GFY Show on YouTube alongside Dylan Gonzalez, Terrika Foster-Brasby, and Pearl Davis. The American actress is also the author of the book Judge This Cover.

Brittany Renner’s dating history

The Basketball Wives actress has been romantically linked with several high-profile personalities in the sports and entertainment industries. While some of the relationships are rumours, others are confirmed, and she has spoken about them. Here is a look into Brittany Renner’s relationships.

1. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert performs in concert during his "Pink Tape" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, is a Philadelphia-born rapper. He is known for hits such as Just Wanna Rock, Money Longer, The Way Life Goes, and Silly Watch.

He reportedly had an on-and-off relationship with social media influencer Brittany Renner between 2017 and 2018. The two parted ways for good in October 2018 after she accused the American rapper of infidelity.

2. P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington speaks to the media after a basketball game. Photo: Adam Glanzman

Brittany Renner’s relationship with the Dallas Mavericks’ P.J. Washington started in 2020 when the two met at an event in Dallas, Texas. Shortly after going public with their romantic relationship, they announced that they were expecting a child. The ex-couple welcomed their son, P.J. Washington Jr., in 2021. However, they decided to part ways two months after their child’s birth.

While speaking to Jason Lee at Revolt World, the social media personality said she did her best to make the relationship work. She said:

I would say that at that time, you know I am a hopeful romantic, and I gave [it] my all. And I tried to fit into a space that just wasn’t made for me, just being in that relationship.

After the breakup, Brittany was accused of trapping the basketball player with a child to gain money and fame. Even though separated, the two are on good terms, talking to one another and co-parenting their son.

3. Kevin Samuels

Kevin Samuels (L) and a friend at a restaurant posing for a photo. Photo: @kevinrsamuels

Kevin Samuels was an internet personality and image consultant who passed away on 5 May 2022. Rumours about Kevin Samuels and Brittany Renner’s relationship surfaced in 2018, but neither confirmed the relationship. During an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay YouTube channel, she was asked whether she had dated Kevin Samuels, and she responded:

No. We are cool. We just did content together, I did an interview, and I had a great time with him. He was somebody I would have conversations with; it was really hard to talk to him sometimes. Even the last conversation we had was like a little jagged pill.

Is Brittany Renner dating anyone now?

The fitness model is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. She has not talked about her current relationship status, and therefore, she is presumably single.

FAQs

How old is Brittany Renner? She is 32 years old as of 2024. Her date of birth is 26 February 1992. What is Brittany Renner known for? She gained fame as a social media influencer, fitness model, actress, and author. Was Brittany Renner married to P.J. Washington? No. The two never married but had a short-lived relationship between 2020 and 2021. Is Brittany Renner a mother? She has a son with NBA player P.J. Washington, who was born in 2021. Did Jamal Murray date Brittany Renner? She was allegedly romantically involved with the Canadian basketball player, but neither confirmed whether they dated. Did Brittany Renner and Drake date? Rapper Drake and the social media allegedly hooked up, but the celebrities have never commented on the allegations. Who is Brittany Renner dating now? She has not disclosed details of her love life and is presumably single. Who has Brittany Renner dated? The social media influencer has allegedly been in relationships with Colin Kaepernick, Drake, Jamal Murray, Shaq, and Chris Brown.

Brittany Renner’s dating history has drawn many people’s interest since she thrives in her social media entertainment career. She has been involved with high-profile personalities in the entertainment and sports industries. While some relationships are genuine, others are rumours and remain unconfirmed. She lives in Los Angeles, California, and co-parents her son with her baby daddy, P.J. Washington.

