Is Bruno Mars married? a dive into the singer's personal life

Bruno Mars is an acclaimed dancer, choreographer, philanthropist, and television personality. His artistry and influence extend beyond music, having made an impact on the lives of many people. Aside from his professional life, many people wonder about the singer's relationship status. Is Bruno Mars married?

Bruno Mars is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. At a young age, he developed an interest in music and became heavily inspired by Elvis Presley. He taught himself to play multiple instruments, including piano, drums, bass guitar, and guitar. He has won numerous accolades and awards through his music, including four Album of the Year awards. With all these achievements under his name, is he a married man?

Is Bruno Mars married?

Despite many conspiracies about the existence of Bruno Mars' wife, the fact is that the singer is not married. Instead, he has been in several long-term relationships.

Chanel Malvar (2007)

Bruno Mars and Chanel Malvar dated between 2009 and 2011. Chanel Malvar was a dancer and a music video model when she and the singer first started dating. During their relationship, they collaborated on many joint performances.

After the couple split in 2011, Malvar decided to pursue her solo career and went on to have a successful career as an actress. Although they are no longer together, the two remain good friends.

Rita Ora (2009)

Bruno Mars and Rita Ora dated between 2009 and 2011, probably explaining the singer's break up with Chanel Malvar. Mars first met Ora at one of his concerts in London. She was 18 years old at the moment while the singer was 24 years.

The couple split in 2011, with Ora explaining that their age difference made it challenging to maintain a relationship. Mars also claimed that the long distance between them was too much of a strain.

Despite their break up, the two remain close friends, with Ora saying that she's thankful for the time they spent together. Ora has said that Mars greatly supported her and helped her with her music career.

Ora has also been vocal about her admiration for Mars, saying he is a great musician and songwriter who inspired her.

Jessica Caban (2011-present)

Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban have been in a long-term relationship since 2011. They first met when Jessica, a Puerto Rican model and actress, worked as a dancer.

The couple has been seen frequently out in public, attending awards shows and other events together. They have also been featured in several magazines over the years.

Although they haven't tied the knot yet, they are very committed to each other, and Jessica refers to Bruno as her "husband" in many interviews.

How did Jessica Caban and Bruno Mars meet?

Theirs was love at first sight when they first met in 2011. Bruno Mars' girlfriend was a model and aspiring actress, while Bruno Mars had already achieved fame for his passionate singing.

The two reportedly met in New York City, where Jessica Caban lived and worked. There is some speculation that the two crossed paths at one of Mars' concerts or music video shoots, though neither has ever confirmed the exact details.

Whatever the circumstances, sparks were definitely flying between the two from their first meeting. It is at the Co-op restaurant in New York's Hotel where Bruno made his move. He is said to have followed Jessica around the restaurant and eventually asked her out. The couple has since shared a beautiful relationship.

How has Jessica inspired Brunos' songs?

Jessica Caban has served as the inspiration behind some of the singer's biggest hits. Her influence can be heard in his songs such as Just the Way You Are, Marry You, and Grenade. The lyrics of these love songs are often interpreted as a reflection of his relationship with her.

This level of devotion has been credited to Jessica's influence in his life and music. Jessica's presence in his art has been integral to the success of the singer's career.

Do Bruno and Jessica have kids?

The answer to this question is no, the couple does not have any children. They are not married, but they do live together in Los Angeles. They have both expressed that they enjoy spending time together and are very much in love.

Caban has said that she admires Mars for his dedication to his craft and is inspired by how he has grown in his career and success. She also speaks highly of their relationship and the bond they share.

Bruno Mars' family

Bruno Mars' family comprises his parents, Peter Gene Hernandez and Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, and five siblings. His father's descent is from Puerto Rico, and his mother is Filipino.

Bruno was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1985 and grew up in a very musical family. His father was a Latin percussionist, and his mother worked as a singer and dancer. His siblings also followed suit and pursued careers in music.

His older brother Eric is a musician, producer, and songwriter. His younger sister Jaime is a singer-songwriter; his twin brother and sister, Tahiti and Presley, are both drummers; and his youngest sister, Tiara, is also a singer.

FAQs

Who is Bruno Mars? He is an accomplished singer, dancer and choreographer, having directed music videos for his own songs, as well as others'. He is also a philanthropist, having donated to various causes and charities. How old is Bruno Mars? He is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born 8 October 1985. What is Bruno Mars' ethnicity? He is of Filipino and Puerto Rican descent. His real name is Peter Gene Hernandez. He chose the stage name Bruno Mars because he thought it sounded cooler. Who is Bruno Mars dating? The singer is dating Jessica Caban, an American fashion model, actress, and fashion designer. How many records has Bruno Mars sold? The singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide. That puts him among the best-selling music artists of all time. Which artist has Bruno Mars worked with? He has worked with many other artists, including K'Naan, B.o.B, and CeeLo Green. His collaborations with other musicians have earned him even more success.

Is Bruno Mars married? The American singer is not married. He is currently dating Jessica Caban. His work is much inspired by his partner. Despite their long-term relationship and strong bond, the couple is not reported to have any children.

