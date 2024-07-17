Kevin Federline's net worth, wife, children, what does he do for money?

Kevin Federline is an American former backup dancer, actor, rapper, singer, fashion model, and DJ. His shot into the limelight following his marriage to singer Britney Spears. Kevin and Britney starred on the UPN reality show Britney & Kevin: Chaotic. But what is Kevin Federline's net worth?

Kevin Federline during Armani Exchange & Details Magazine "Insider" (L) and him during his birthday celebration (R). Photo: J.Sciulli, Bryan Steffy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Federline began his career as a dancer. He was a backup dancer for celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Pink, Destiny's Child, and Christina Milian. He is a family man and resides with his wife and children in Hawaii, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Earl Federline Nickname K-Fed Gender Male Date of birth 21 March 1978 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Fresno, California, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Mike Federline Mother Julie Bleak Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Victoria Prince Children 6 Profession Former backup dancer, singer, DJ Net worth $1.5 million

What is Kevin Federline's net worth?

According to multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, his net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his thriving music, DJing, reality shows, and dancing career.

Kevin Federline's house

Kevin relocated to Hawaii, United States, in early 2023 with his wife and children. He owns a 4,634-square-foot mansion, which was built in 1995. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Kevin Federline's age and background

The American singer was born on 21 March 1978 in Fresno, California, United States. He is 46 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Top-5 facts about Kevin Federline. Photo: Jill Ann Spaulding/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He is the son of Mike Federline and Julie Bleak. His dad was a car mechanic, while his mother was a bank teller. Kevin's parents separated when he was eight years old. After the separation, the singer and his brother, Chris, moved to Carson City, Nevada, United States, with their mother.

After three years, they returned to Fresno to stay with their dad. Kevin has two siblings, Chris and Kurtis Allen Bleak. The singer didn't complete school; he dropped out during his first year and began dancing with Dance Empowerment, a non-profit organisation. He later earned a Certificate of General Educational Development (GED).

What does Kevin Federline do for money?

Federline is a professional dancer. In 2001, he was a backup dancer for artists Christina Milian and Pink's music videos, AM to PM and Get the Party Started, respectively. He was also featured as a dancer in 2004 in Britney's music video, My Prerogative, and in 2008 in Weezer's Pork and Beans.

The former dancer appeared on the five-episode reality show Britney & Kevin: Chaotic in 2005. Federline has participated in competition shows such as Celebrity Fit Club in 2010 and 2012, Excess Baggage.

He released his first single, Y' All Ain't Ready, in 2005. The following year, he released his debut studio album, Playing with Fire. The album featured tracks such as Privilege, Popozão, and Lose Control. Here are some of his hit songs.

America's Most Hated

Caught Up

Keep On Talkin'

Dance With a Pimp

Middle Finger

He modelled Five Star Vintage clothing for the Blue Marlin apparel company. He has also starred in films and TV series such as Ernesto, One Tree Hill, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Will & Grace.

What is Kevin Federline's wife?

Kevin Federline makes an in-store appearance with his wife, Victoria Prince, at Ed Hardy Edward Street in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: David Hardenberg

Source: Getty Images

Kevin is in his second marriage to Victoria Prince. They first met in 2008 through a recreational bowling league. The two tied the knot on 10 August 2013 in Las Vegas, USA. They share two daughters, Jordan Kay, born on 15 August 2011, and Peyton Marie Federline, born on 4 April 2014.

The actor was previously married to the famous singer Britney Spears. Kevin and Britney got engaged in July 2004 and married on 18 September the same year, but they were legally married on 6 October 2004. Their marriage didn't last long, as they divorced in July 2007.

They have two sons: Sean Preston, born on 14 September 2005, and Jayden James Federline, born on 12 September 2006. After the divorce, Kevin was granted sole legal and physical custody of the kids, and Britney had visitation rights over them. They agreed to 50-50 custody of the kids, which later changed when Kevin requested 70-30.

Federline is also known to have dated actress Shar Jackson in the early 2000s. They have a daughter, Kori Madison, born on 31 July 2002, and a son, Kaleb Michael Jackson, born on 20 July 2004.

Kevin's children share a close bond. In October 2015, his wife, Victoria, posted a photo of them all on her Instagram page during one of her daughter's flag football games. The picture had a caption on it, where part of it read:

Of course, like all siblings (and just people in general) these guys have their moments... But the six of them really do love each other so much and they have so much fun together!! Can't ask for more than that and Im so happy that my baby girls have 3 big brothers and one older sister that will no doubt always have their back.

FAQs

What is Kevin Federline's net worth? The singer's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Who is Kevin Federline? He is an American DJ, former dancer, actor, and singer. How old is Kevin Federline? He is 46 years old as of 2024. Who are Kevin Federline's parents? His parents are Mike Federline and Julie Bleak. Who is Kevin Federline's wife? His wife is called Victoria Prince. Does Kevin Federline's wife work? Kevin and his wife Victoria relocated to Hawaii in early 2023 as his wife had a job offer at Hawaiian University. Who are Kevin Federline's children? He has six children: Kori Madison, Kaleb Michael Jackson, Sean Preston, Jayden James, Jordan Kay, and Peyton Marie. Who are Kevin Federline's siblings? His siblings are Chris and Kurtis Allen Bleak.

Kevin Federline's net worth is attributed to earnings from his career as a singer, actor, DJ, and former dancer. He has released songs like Lose Control, A League of My Own, and Middle Finger. The singer lives with his wife and children in Hawaii, United States.

