Who is Luis Miguel's wife? The full scoop on his relationship history

Luis Miguel at a concert in Las Vegas, NV (L). The singer performs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Luis Miguel, also called El Sol de Mexico, debuted his music career at 11 in 1981 and released his first album at 12. The Mexican singer won his first Grammy at 15 and has stayed on top for over 40 years. Additionally, many want to know who Luis Miguel's wife is. Over the years, the singer has been linked with several women in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri Nickname El Sol de Mexico Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 1970 Age 54 years (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Latino Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Marcela Basteri Father Luisito Rey Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Paloma Cuevas Children 3 Profession Singer, songwriter and record producer Net worth $180 million

Who is Luis Miguel's wife?

The talented singer is not married. However, he is believed to be in a relationship with Paloma Cueva. Paloma is a Spanish businesswoman and model.

The duo have been friends since childhood. Paloma was married to bullfighter Enrique Ponce, but the two divorced in 2021. The model accompanied him on his world tour in August 2023.

Top-5 facts about Luis Miguel. Photo: @luismiguel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Luis Miguel's relationship history

The record producer has been linked to several women in the entertainment world. Here is a look at his relationship history.

Stephanie Salas (1989–1990)

Stephanie Salas poses for a photo during the press conference for the play 'Papito Querido' at Teatro Centenario Coyoacan on January 12, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Source: UGC

The singer dated Stephanie Salas, a Mexican singer and actress, between 1989 and 1990. Although they never married, their relationship bore a daughter, Michelle Salas, in 1989.

The Mexican singer was estranged from his daughter for years. Michelle called him out in an interview about why he had turned his back on her. However, the two mended their relationship.

He attended Michelle's wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in October 2023. Stephanie had good things to say about her daughter's father at the wedding. She affirmed:

I'm not someone who harbours resentment, holds grudges, or avoids addressing things. No, not at all.

Sofia Vergara (1995)

Sofía Vergara attends "An Unforgettable Evening" at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on April 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Singer Luis Miguel and Sofia Vergara were rumoured to have been in an on-and-off relationship for a few months. They met in Viña del Mar Festival in 1995. However, the two stars never confirmed or denied the relationship.

Sofia is a Colombian-born singer and actress. She is based in the United States and is currently processing her divorce with Joe Manganiello.

Daisy Fuentes (1995–1998)

Daisy Fuentes attends the VIP reception for the upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Luis Miguel and Daisy Fuentes were in a romantic relationship for three years, from 1995 to 1998. Fuentes is a Cuban-American TV presenter. She appeared in Miguel's music video for the song Cuando Caliente el Sol (When the Sun Heats Up). However, they broke up in 1998.

The duo reunited in 2010, but their relationship ended a year later. Daisy married American singer-songwriter Richard Marx in 2015.

Mariah Carey (1998–2001)

Singer Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel arrive at Mr. Chow's restaurant on February 18, 2001, in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo: Newsmakers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey dated from 1998 to 2001. They met on a blind date at a Christmas party while skiing in Aspen, Colorado. Mariah was finalizing her divorce from Tommy Mottola.

The American songbird's breakdown coincided with her breakup with Miguel in 2001. However, in her autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she described her ex-boyfriend as an authentic, over-the-top Latin love. She spoke about what she thought after their first date.

After we had both had a few drinks and an awkward dinner, I still couldn't get rid of him… I had just met this guy, and he was drunk off his ass.

According to Hola! News the two broke up due to cultural gaps that prevented the relationship from working. In 2000, Carey said in an interview :

What was more difficult was the cultural gap between us regarding race. He would always insist that he didn't see me as Black… for him, it was simply skin deep. It was too difficult to explain that for Americans, it's much more complicated.

Aracely Arambula (2005–2009)

Aracely Arambula attends the "La Boda de Mi Mejor Amigo" red carpet at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 7, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

El Sol de Mexico also dated actress Aracely Arambula. The two started dating in March 2005. Their first son, Miguel, was born a year later, in 2006. Two years later, in 2008, the couple welcomed their second son, Daniel Galleg.

The relationship didn't work, and the two parted ways in 2009. According to People Enespanol, Miguel didn't like his girlfriend's family and disagreed with her decision to return to work. Aracely accused the Mexican singer of not spending time with the kid. She sued him for child support in 2012.

Lucia Mendez (1980s)

Singer Lucia Méndez attends a press conference at La Polanqueña on May 30, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Source: Getty Images

Lucia and Luis met in the late 80s at an event in Mexico. They dated for a few months before calling it quits. As the actress revealed in an interview, their age difference contributed to the breakup. She was 30, and he was 20.

Mariana Yazbek (1987–1988)

Luis Miguel started dating photographer Mariana Yazbek dated Luis in 1987. The two met on a set while filming the music video for Cuando Calienta el Sol (When the Sun Heats Up). Mariana was the photographer, but Luis asked her to be in the video. They dated for a year before going their separate ways.

The Mexican singer has also been linked with other women like Myrka Della nos, Genoveva Casanova, Mercedes Villador, and Brittny Gastineau.

FAQs

Who is Luis Migue? He is a Mexican singer, songwriter and recording producer. Is Luis Miguel marrie ? The artist is not married and has never been married. How many times has Luis Miguel been married? Singer has never been married. However, he has dated several high-profile women but has never married any of them. Who is Luis Miguel's girlfriend in 2024? The Mexican artist is dating Paloma Cuevas, a Spanish businesswoman and model. Who did Luis Miguel have a baby with? The recording artist has children with Stephanie Salas and Aracely Arambula. Did Luis Miguel have a daughter? The singer has a daughter named Michelle Sala, born in 1989. Did Luis Miguel's daughter date his manager? According to People Enespanol, Michelle Salas allegedly dated Alejandro Asensi.

Many have wondered who Luis Miguel's wife is. The Mexican singer, songwriter, and record producer is unmarried and has never been married. He is, however, dating Spanish model and businesswoman Paloma Cuevas.

