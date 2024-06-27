Julia Roberts’ net worth (2024), age, religion, husband and children

Julia Fiona Roberts is an American actress and producer. She is known for starring in Pretty Woman (1990), Notting Hill (1999), Ocean's Eleven (2001), Charlie Wilson's War (2007), and Ticket to Paradise (2022). What is Julia Roberts’ net worth?

Julia Roberts at Maeght Foundation, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France (L). Julia Roberts at the GASLIT World Premiere in New York City (R). Photo: VALERY HACHE, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Julia Roberts' net worth has grown consistently since he joined the entertainment scene. The multiple award-winning actress actress has been in the industry since 1987 and boasts over 70 acting credits. She is also a wife and mother and currently resides with her family in New Mexico.

Profile summary

Full name Julia Fiona Roberts Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Smyrna, Georgia, USA Current residence Taos, New Mexico, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Hinduism Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Betty Lou Bredemus Father Walter Grady Roberts Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Daniel Moder Children Hazel Moder, Henry Daniel Moder, Phinnaeus Moder School Campbell High School, Griffin Middle School, Fitzhugh Lee Elementary School University Georgia State University Profession Actress, producer Net worth $250 million Instagram @juliaroberts

What is Julia Roberts' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $250 million. She has amassed this wealth through her successful acting career, which has spanned over three decades.

How did Julia Roberts get so rich?

Julia is one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses. Below is an overview of her top film salaries:

Year Movie/TV show Salary 1988 Mystic Pizza $50,000 1989 Steel Magnolias $90,000 1990 Pretty Woman $300,000 1990 Flatliners $500,000 1991 Sleeping with the Enemy $1 million 1991 Dying Young $3 million 1991 Hook $7 million 1993 The Pelican Brief $8 million 1996 Mary Reilly $8.5 million 1997 Conspiracy Theory $11 million 1997 My Best Friend's Wedding $12 million 1999 Notting Hill $15 million 1999 Runaway Bride $17 million 2000 Erin Brockovich $20 million 2001 The Mexican $20 million 2001 America's Sweethearts $15 million 2001 Ocean's Eleven $10 million 2003 Mona Lisa Smile $25 million 2004 Closer $20 million 2004 Ocean's Twelve $5 million 2009 Duplicity $15 million 2010 Valentine's Day $3 million for six minutes of screen time 2010 Eat Pray Love $10 million 2016 Mother's Day $3 million for three days of work

Roberts earns a substantial income from endorsement deals. She has been a global brand ambassador for Lancome Paris since 2009, earning $10 million annually. The actress also had a lucrative deal with Italian fashion designer Gianfranco Ferre in 2006, bringing in $6 million. She makes between $20 and $30 million annually from salaries and endorsements.

She has also invested in real estate business. She owns various properties in the United States, including a property on the seaside of Maliu, which she bought for $6.4 million in 2003 and a $30 million mansion in nearby Los Angeles.

What is Julia Roberts' age?

Fast five facts about Julia Roberts. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images (modified by author)

The American actress is 56 years old as of 2024. What is Julia Roberts' date of birth? She was born on 28 October 1967, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Julia Roberts was born in Smyrna, Georgia, United States and currently resides in Taos, New Mexico, USA. She is an American national of English-Scottish-Irish-Welsh-German-Swedish descent.

Who are Julia Roberts’ parents?

Julia's parents are Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts. They were once actors and playwrights and were religious. Betty and Walter were co-founders of the Atlanta Actors and Writers Workshop in Atlanta and also ran a children's acting school in Decatur, Georgia.

Julia Roberts’s siblings

The American producer grew up alongside two siblings: an older brother named Eric Roberts, from whom she was estranged for several years until 2004, and an older sister named Lisa Roberts. She also had a younger half-sister named Nancy Motes.

Julia attended Fitzhugh Lee Elementary School and Griffin Middle School. She completed her high school education at Campbell High School and later enrolled at Georgia State University but did not graduate.

Career

Julia Roberts at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on 15 January 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Julia Roberts debuted her acting career in the American crime drama television series Crime Story. She also appeared in Firehouse (1987), Satisfaction (1988), Mystic Pizza (1988), and Steel Magnolias (1989). For her supporting role in Steel Magnolias, she received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Julia’s breakthrough came in 1990 after portraying Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress—Musical or Comedy. In 1991, she appeared in the psychological thriller Sleeping with the Enemy and played Tinker Bell in the Steven Spielberg-directed fantasy adventure Hook.

In 2000, Roberts portrayed real-life environmental activist Erin Brockovich in the film Erin Brockovich (2000) and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role.

Julia has also ventured into business. She runs a production company called Red Om Films alongside her sister, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Who is Julia Roberts' husband?

Actress Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder at The Jonathan Club on 17 May 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

The American producer has been married to Daniel Moder for over two decades. Julia and Daniel first met on the set of her film The Mexican in 2000. The pair tied the knot on 4 July 2002 in Taos, New Mexico.

Together, they have three children: Twins Hazel and Finn Moder (28 November 2004 ) and Henry Daniel Moder (18 June 2007)

Before her marriage to Daniel, Julia was previously married to Lyle Lovett. The former partners tied the knot on 25 June 1993 and divorced on 22 March 1995. The actress also had romantic relationships with actors Jason Patric, Liam Neeson, Kiefer Sutherland, Dylan McDermott, and Matthew Perry. She also dated actor Benjamin Bratt from 1998 to 2001.

Julia Roberts’ husband is an American cinematographer who has worked on various films, including Secret in Their Eyes, The Mexican, and Fireflies in the Garden. He won a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his cinematography in the television film The Normal Heart. He was formerly married to Vera Steimberg from 1997 to 2002.

What is Julia Roberts’ height?

The American actress is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Julia Roberts? She is an American actress and producer best known for her roles in movies and shows, such as Charlie Wilson's War (2007), Valentine's Day (2010), Eat Pray Love (2010), and Wonder (2017). Where is Julia Roberts from? She was born in Smyrna, Georgia, United States. How old is Julia Roberts? She is 56 years old as of 2024, having been born on 28 October 1967. What is Julia Roberts' religion? She follows the Hinduism religion. Who are Julia Roberts’ parents? Her parents are Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts. Who is Julia Roberts’ husband? She is married to cinematographer Daniel Moder. They tied the knot on 4 July 2002. Who are Julia Roberts' children? She has three children: Hazel, Finn, and Henry Moder. How rich is Julia Roberts' husband? The American cinematographer is alleged to have a net worth of $10 million. What was Julia Roberts’ highest-paid movie? The actress earned $25 million for her role as Katherine Ann Watson in the 2003 drama Mona Lisa Smile.

Julia Roberts’ net worth reflects her success as an actress and producer. She has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and boasts over 70 acting credits. She is one of the most bankable actresses in Hollywood and was once among the highest-paid actresses in the 1990s.

