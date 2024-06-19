Jesse Gregory James' spouses and girlfriends: who was he involved with?

Jesse Gregory James is an American entrepreneur, automotive mechanic, and television personality. He is best recognised for appearing on multiple television shows, including Monster Garage, Motorcycle Mania, and Monster Nation. Besides his career, many people have taken interest in his personal life. Who is Jesse Gregory James’ spouse?

Jesse James posing at his home garage (L). The TV personality signs a copy of American Outlaw (R). Photo: Ethan Mille, Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Jesse Gregory James has made headlines not only for his career achievements but also for his relationships. The TV personality has been in several relationships, five of which culminated in marriage. Given his history with multiple women, many have found it difficult to know who Jesse Gregory James' spouse is now.

Profile summary

Full name Jesse Gregory James Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Carol James Father Larry James Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Alaina Antoinette Hicks (Bonnie Rotten) Children 4 School La Sierra High School College Riverside City College Profession Automotive mechanic, TV personality, entrepreneur Instagram @popeofwelding Facebook

Who is Jesse Gregory James?

Jesse James was born in Long Beach, California, United States, on 19 April 1969 to his parents, Carol and Larry James. He is 55 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

The entrepreneur was raised alongside one sibling, sister Juliana James England. He is an American national of white ethnicity residing in Texas, United States.

Top-5 facts about Jesse Gregory James. Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images (modified by author)

Gregory attended La Sierra High School before attending Riverside City College for his tertiary education. He played football in college, but two serious injuries forced him to quit.

Jesse Gregory James began his career as a bouncer and bodyguard before venturing into multiple businesses. He owns West Coast Choppers and Jessie’s Girl apparel companies and is the founder of Jesse James Firearms Unlimited, a gun-making and selling company in Austin, Texas.

He is also recognised for numerous television appearances, including in Motorcycle Mania, Monster Garage, The Apprentice, and Monster Nation.

Jesse Gregory James' spouse

Adult film actress Bonnie Rotten attends the 2014 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

The television personality is married to Alaina Antoinette Hicks, famous as Bonnie Rotten. She is a former adult film actress, dancer, model, and director.

Jesse and Bonnie tied the knot on 25 June 2022. They have been married for nearly two years, but their marriage has not been without a few hiccups.

In December 2022, Bonnie filed for divorce, claiming her husband was unfaithful after she went through his phone and discovered that he was texting other ladies, but she later stopped the proceedings. As reported by US Weekly, Jesse responded in a since-deleted Instagram post, saying:

I love my wife. Like really love her. Yes, I’m fully aware she has a past, and so do I. When we met, I made the conscious decision to ignore all of it and leave it where it belongs: the past. I judge her solely on what’s standing right in front of me every day. What I see is a strong, smart, kind, beautiful woman who is a perfect wife and an amazing mother. I am very proud to be her husband and best friend. Nothing anyone says will change my feelings for her.

After the attempt to end the marriage, the couple worked things out and is still together. Bonnie has a son with the TV personality and a daughter from her past marriage to Dennis DeSantis.

How many people has Jesse James been married to?

Jesse James’ marriage to Bonnie Rotten is his fifth. The automotive enthusiast has previously been married four times. Here is a look at who Jesse James’ ex-wives are.

1. Karla James

Jesse’s first marriage was to Karla James, a reportedly British former adult model. They were married for 11 years between 1991 and 2002 and were blessed with two children: a son, Jesse James Jr., and a daughter, Chandler James. Even though it is his longest marriage, little is known about the union.

2. Janine Lindemulder

Orange County Sheriff Deputies escorted Janine Lindemulder into the Lamoreaux Justice Center. Photo: Jerod Harris

The automotive mechanic’s second marriage was to Janine Lindemulder. She is an American adult film actress who is a member of the AVN Hall of Fame and the XRCO Hall of Fame.

They exchanged marriage vows in 2002 but had a tumultuous relationship amid claims of infidelity, leading to their split in 2003 and eventually divorce in 2004. Janine was reportedly seven months pregnant with their child at the time of divorce.

After the birth of their daughter, Sunny, Jesse and Janine have been embroiled in child custody legal battles. However, an Orange County, California court ruled in favour of Jesse, granting him full custody of their daughter. It was reported that Janine was not in the right state of mind to be with her as she battled substance addiction and had recently violated parole.

3. Sandra Bullock

Jesse James and Sandra Bullock arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Ethan Miller

Jesse Gregory James’ third wife was American multi-ward-winning actress Sandra Annette Bullock. How did Jesse James meet his wife? Jesse and Sandra first crossed paths in December 2003 when she took her godson to tour West Coast Choppers, and they began dating shortly after. They tied the knot on 16 July 2005 in Santa Barbara, California, US.

Sandra seemed to love her new role as Jesse’s wife and stepmother of his children. According to Closer Weekly, during a press conference, the actress talked about her role as a stepmother, saying:

Here’s the thing, I have children. I married into children. I love those children. My concern and my love for those kids as a co-parent is no less than if I had that child biologically. I don’t see the difference between that and having your own child biologically. I feel for the children I have in my life, and I would not change that.

However, Jesse James and Sandra Bullock’s marriage ended in April 2010 when The Blind Side actress filed for divorce, claiming Jesse was unfaithful. The actress has adopted two children, Louis and Laila.

4. Alexis DeJoria

Alexis DeJoria (6 FC) Bandero Tequila/ROKIT Toyota GR Supra NHRA Funny Car smiles at the camera during a driver autograph session. Photo: Icon Sportswire

The West Coast Choppers’ owner married Alexis DeJoria in his fourth marriage. She is an American drag racer who competes in the National Hot Rod Association Funny Car category. The former couple reportedly began dating in 2012 and married two years later, on 24 March 2014.

They were married for approximately seven years and parted ways in 2020. Jesse James announced their split through an Instagram post in 2020.

Jesse Gregory James’ ex-girlfriends

The automotive enthusiast has also been romantically linked with multiple women. Here is a list of some of his ex-girlfriends.

1. Kat Von D

Television personality/tattoo artist Kat Von D (L) and CEO of West Coast Choppers Jesse James (R) attend Jesse James' "American Outlaw" book signing. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Jesse James and Kat Von D, a Mexican-American tattoo artist and television personality, got engaged in January 2011. However, they temporarily split up in July 2011 and reconciled the following month. They finally parted ways for good in September 2011. Here is what she told People about their break up.

It was clear to me that we were just on two different paths in life. My friend put it best when he said I could never be more deserving of total, noble love. And as a woman, I think it’s important to know your value and never lose sight of that.

2. Michelle McGee

Michelle "Bombshell" McGee attends the Female Pillow Fighting Championships Official Press Conference at the Legendary Dobbs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Fusco

Michelle McGee is an adult model and dancer. She had a secret affair with Jesse James during his marriage with Sandra Bullock. Their affair reportedly started when she started working for West Coast Choppers and lasted approximately 11 months, leading to Sandra divorcing Jesse. During an interview with Inside Edition, Michelle McGee apologised to Sandra, saying:

I am so sorry this happened. It’s a heartfelt apology. I feel for her. And to go through all this, the embarrassment she must be going through. It’s very sad.

3. Brigitte Daguerre

Brigitte Daguerre is a Los Angeles, California-based photographer and stylist. Her affair with Jesse James started in 2008 when he hired her to do a styling job for a West Coast Choppers photo shoot. At the time, Jesse was married to actress Sandra Bullock.

4. Melissa Smith

Melissa Smith is an adult film actress whose relationship with Jesse James started in 2006 after they met online. She had a two-year illicit relationship with the television personality when he married actress Sandra Bullock. TMZ obtained a letter Melissa Smith wrote to Sandra Bullock, and it read in part:

I felt I needed to reach out to you and tell you how deeply sorry I am for everything that you've been through. I am sorry for any hurt or pain that I have caused you. My actions of engaging with a married man are unforgivable. I never meant you any harm.

How many children does Jesse Gregory James have?

The West Coast Chopper owner is a father of four. His first two children, Jesse James Jr. and Chandler James were from his first marriage to Karla James.

He welcomed his third child, daughter Sunny James, with his second wife, Janine Lindemulder. His fourth child is Bishop Morrison, born from his marriage with his fifth wife, Bonnie Rotten.

FAQs

Jesse Gregory James' spouse, former adult film actress Bonnie Rotten, is his fifth wife. They have been married for about two years and are parents of one child. Besides his five marriages, the TV personality has been romantically linked with several women. Jesse is a father of four children.

