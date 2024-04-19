Shad Moss (Bow Wow)'s net worth, age, height, kids and career

Shad Moss is an American rapper, actor, and producer. He rose to fame in 2000 after releasing his debut album, Beware of the Dog. His popularity has raised curiosity about his wealth and personal life. What is Shad Moss (Bow Wow)'s net worth?

Shad Moss (Bow Wow) in a black and white T-shirt (L). The rapper in a white shirt (R). Photo: @officialbowwownation (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, debuted his career in 1993. Snoop Dogg first discovered him before being signed by Jermaine Dupri. He has since released several albums, including Beware of Dog, Unleashed, Price of Fame, and New Jack City II. In 2001, he won the Viewer's Choice Award for his hit single Bow Wow (That's My Name).

Profile summary

Full name Shad Gregory Moss Nickname Lil Bow Wow Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1987 Age 37 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Teresa Caldwell Father Alfonso Moss Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Rapper, actor, producer Net worth $1.5 million

What is Bow Wow's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American rapper is alleged to be worth $1.5 million. However, some sources claim that Bow Wow's net worth could be as high as $3 million. He makes his money from his music and acting career. He has been in the industry since he was 13 years old.

Bow Wow's family background

Five facts about Shad Moss (Bow Wow). Photo: @officialbowwownation on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lil Bow Wow was born Shad Gregory Moss on 9 March 1987 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. He is an American national of African American ethnicity.

His parents are Teresa Caldwell and Alfonso Moss. His mother, Teresa, is a film producer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. He grew up alongside his sister, Erica Caldwell.

Bow Wow's age

The American actor is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 9 March 1987. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Bow Wow is a rapper, actor and producer from the United States. He started his music career at the age of 6. He was discovered by the famous American musician Snoop Dogg, who gave him the name Lil' Bow Wow.

At 11, Bow Wow was signed by American record producer Jermaine Dupri. He released his first album, Beware of Dogs, which was a massive success. Since then, the rapper has released six studio albums, 26 singles, and 51 music videos.

2001 marked the beginning of Bow Wow's career as an actor. He first appeared on The Steve Harvey Show and later starred in his first movie, A Hip Hopera, in which he played Jalil in Camen. He has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows.

Bow Wow's movies

According to his IMDb profile, Shad Moss has appeared in numerous films and TV series. Below is a list of Bow Wow's movies and TV shows.

TV show/movie Role Year Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding Mega 2022 Bow Wow Bow Wow 2022 Fast & Furious 9 Bow Wow 2021 In Broad Daylight Malik Boudreaux 2019 CSI: Cyber Brody Nelson 2015–2016 Scary Movie 5 Eric 2013 Lottery Ticket Kevin Carson 2010 Entourage Charlie 2008 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Bow Wow 2006 Johnson Family Vacation D.J. Johnson 2004 Like Mike Calvin 2002

Bow Wow's height and weight

The American musician is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 148 pounds or 67 kilograms.

Shad Moss' kids

The hip-hop artist has two children. His first child, Shai Moss, was born on 27 April 2011. Her mother Joie Chavis. She is 13 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Shad's son, Stone Moss, was born in 2020. There has been drama surrounding the child's paternity, with Shad denying the child was his. According to The Neighbourhood Talk, the court documents declare that he is the father of Stone. The document stated:

It is the Judgment of this Court that the Child of the parties, STONE KAMIN (‘Child’) born in 2020 is hereby declared to be the legitimate son of Respondent, Shad Moss, capable of inheriting from Respondent in the same manner as if born in lawful wedlock. The Child shall hereafter be known as STONE MOSS and the Department of Vital Statistics shall show the Child’s birth certificate to include Respondent as father.

Shad Moss posted a heart emoji on the Instagram post with the caption:

Such a blessing to have him in my life.

FAQs

Who is Bow Wow? Shad Moss is a rapper, actor, and producer from the United States. He is best known for his album Beware of the Dog. What is Bow Wow's real name? His real name is Shad Gregory Moss. Where is Bow Wow from? He was born in Columbus, Ohio, but resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Who are Bow Wow's parents? His parents are Teresa Caldwell and Alfonso Moss. How much is Bow Wow worth? The rapper is alleged to be worth $1.5 million. How many kids does Shad Moss have? The American rapper has two, Shai Moss and Stone Moss. How tall is Shad Moss? He is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, is an American rapper, actor, and producer. His Net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. The father of two has been in the entertainment industry for three decades. He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Legit.ng published an article about . MC Hammer is a rapper and dancer from the United States. He rose to prominence for his hit song U Can'tTouch This. His other songs include Help The Children and It's All Good. What is MC Hammer's net worth in 2024?

MC Hammer debuted his career in the 1980s. He became the first hip-hop rapper to have a diamond-certified album and even won a Grammy in 1991. The California-born rapper had a successful career until the 1990s before going bankrupt in 1996. However, he continued with other business ventures. Find out how much he is worth in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng