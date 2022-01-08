Jamie Yuccas’ biography: age, height, partner, salary, net worth

Jamie Yuccas is a popular American news anchor and reporter. She is known for covering major news on the CBS platform. She is also famous for CBS This Morning (1992), Nick News: Kids and Sports (2021) and CBS Weekend News (2016).

American news anchor Jamie posing in a gorgeous yellow dress. Photo: @jamieyuccas

Source: Instagram

She became a CBS News reporter and anchor in August 2015. Is Jamie Yuccas from Minnesota? Yes, she is. Her biography entails everything you might find worthwhile knowing about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Jamie Yuccas

Jamie Yuccas Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3 August 1982

3 August 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Minnesota, United States of America

Minnesota, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5’5’’

5’5’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 34-32-40

34-32-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-81-102

86-81-102 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Karen Yuccas

Karen Yuccas Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: John Sheehan

John Sheehan University: University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Profession: News anchor and reporter

News anchor and reporter Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @jamieyuccas

@jamieyuccas Twitter: @jamieyuccas

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Jamie Yuccas’ bio

When was Jamie Yuccas born? She was born on 3 August 1982. She has a brother named John Yuccas. The name of her mother is Karen.

How old is Jamie Yuccas?

Jamie Yuccas’ age is 39 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 3rd August. Her birth sign is Leo.

Where is Jamie Yuccas from?

She is from Minnesota, United States of America. The CBS News anchor is an American national of white ethnicity.

American news reporter behind a desk. Photo: @jamieyuccas

Source: Instagram

She attended the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities after completing her high school education. She graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism.

Career

Yuccas has always loved to be a journalist since she was a young girl. After graduating, she worked at KTTC/KXLT in Rochester, Minnesota. She worked there as a weekend news anchor and reporter from 2003 to 2004. Her work entailed anchoring and producing weekend evening newscasts.

After working for KTTC/KXLT for one and a half years, she went to WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida as an anchor, producer and reporter. The American journalist worked there for six years.

She has also worked in the WCCO-TV reporting team in her homeland, Minnesota. She joined the team in 2011 as a morning anchor. She won an Emmy Award for general assignment reporter.

What happened to Jamie Yuccas?

Her fans were shocked when they received the news of her leaving WCCO-TV, a CBS-owned station, to join CBS Newspath. The news was announced by Mike Caputa, a news director at WCCO. He said the following regarding her new job,

"We wish the best for her; it's something she's always wanted to do."

The American Journalist has always wanted to be a national news anchor, and to her, this was an excellent opportunity. She was replaced by a news anchor named Kim Johnson.

Jamie Yuccas at CBS News

She joined CBS News in August 2015. She started by being a reporter in the Minneapolis market for CBS This Morning. Her work at CBS includes gathering and reporting news. She also creates feature stories.

The American reporter is also known for CBS Evening News and Nick News: Kids and Sports. She has covered major news and events at CBS, such as The 2016 presidential campaign and Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Who is Jamie Yuccas’ husband?

American journalist Yuccas behind a desk. Photo: @jamieyuccas

Source: Instagram

Is Jamie Yuccas married? No, she is divorced. She was married to John Sheehan, a regional businessman in Starkey, a global hearing technology company. The duo walked down the aisle in 2007. However, their marriage ended in a divorce.

Jamie and John Sheehan went in their separate ways in 2017 after being husband and wife for ten years. There is no information concerning Jamie Yuccas' children.

Currently, she is dating Bobby Maslar. Jamie Yuccas’ boyfriend is a pilot. She met him during one of her flights, and they started dating.

How tall is Jamie Yuccas?

The American journalist is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 cm), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kgs). She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Jamie Yuccas’ net worth

Jamie Yuccas from CBS News has an estimated net worth of $ 1 million as of 2021. However, this information about her net worth is not official.

Being a news reporter at CBS, Jamie Yuccas’ salary ranges between $28k and $ 79k. According to Payscale, a CBS News reporter's average salary is around $43k.

Jamie Yuccas is an American news anchor and reporter. She has worked at KTTC/KXLT and WCCO-TV. Currently, she is working as a CBS News correspondent.

READ ALSO: Leah Halton’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Leah Halton. She is an Australian model YouTuber and internet personality who has become famous across various social media platforms.

She posts fashion vlogs, make-up tutorials, and storytime videos on the channel. Find out more details about her career and personal life in the article.

Source: Legit.ng