Juma Jux, the Tanzanian singer, has been in Lagos for a while and has been enjoying every bit of his stay

Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law was outside in Lagos with his darling wife, and they painted the town all shades of colours

His caption shared alongside his posts on social media left fans gushing, as it seemed he was already adopting the Lagos lingo

Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law Juma Jux has been painting the town with his lovely wife Priscilla as they enjoy their stay in Lagos.

It is no news that the duo are preparing for their Yoruba wedding in April after they completed traditional rites in Tanzania.

Juma Jux, the Tanzanian singer, steps out with Priscilla, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, in Lagos ahead of their wedding in Nigeria. Credit: @juma_jux

The pair's love story has been a sensation on social media platforms. In a new development, Juma Jux shared videos and pictures of his night out with Priscilla, and her friend Chioma Good Hair.

The stunning pictures showed the Tanzanian music star having a great time with his beloved wife. He captioned the post 'Italawa', meaning 'We're outside', which sent fans into even more of a frenzy.

Recall that Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux started a conversation on social media following a post he made.

The Tanzanian music star took to Snapchat to share a message that a Nigerian lady had sent to him.

Juma Jux's post triggered some netizens, as many slammed the lady for sending such to him, claiming she was up to no good.

Juma Jux's post ignites reactions from fans

@mfeizz said:

"All the way from Tanzania 🇹🇿 u come marry my sister uhhh it is well."

@duchess_of_florence said:

"Lagos looks good on you inlaw 🙌❤️🇳🇬🇹🇿❤."

@superngozinaafya said:

"I have to say three things because I can make a history here first and foremost, this is the baddest couple in Africa with no drama and they just care making the best out in their lives. Secondly, If you have a supportive partner, you have everything and two this 2 love birds the will support each other no matter the distance and busyness, in fact the have time for each other. But mostly, pray to God he/she gives you someone who matches your energy and if comfortable around you and people you love and respect. I just see big financial and love revolution coming from this couple❤️."

Priscilla Ojo's Tanzanian husband Juma Jux enjoys himself in Lagos as he plans to wed the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo in Nigeria. Credit: @juma_jux

@abynarh_phredah said:

"It’s the way he’s always holding her hands for me❤️🥰."

@priscy_jumaffairsjp25 said:

"Priscy Hottest Man 🔥🔥🔥🔥Odogwu Silencer 😍😍."

@its.priscy said:

"Your wife is so beautiful."

@baby__hassanah said:

"We know who wrote the caption."

Video of Chioma Good Hair with Priscy worries fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Chioma Good Hair and her bestie Priscy Ojo ignited reactions on social media.

The video showed Chioma, Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux going out to have fun as he is still in Lagos.

However, something about the clip seemed to unsettle fans as it sparked online concern about Chioma's presence.

