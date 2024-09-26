Lily Radford's biography: Who is Karen Grassle's daughter?

Lily Radford is a celebrity child from the United States. She is widely recognised as Karen Grassle's daughter. Her mother is an award-winning actress and philanthropist popularly known for starring as Caroline Ingalls in the NBC television drama Little House on the Prairie.

Lily Radford's mother, Karen Grassle, poses during the opening ceremony of the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. Photo: Valery Hache (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lily Radford came into the limelight thanks to her mother's popularity in the entertainment industry. She is a wife and a mother of three. Despite her mother's fame, Lily has maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many.

Profile summary

Full name Lily Radford Gender Female Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father James Alan Radford Mother Karen Trust Grassle Siblings 1 Marital status Married Children 3 University University of Pittsburgh, University of Georgia Famous as Karen Grassle's daughter

Lily Radford's biography

The celebrity kid is the daughter of Karen Trust Grassle and James Alan Radford. She is an American citizen of white descent.

Her parents first adopted her stepbrother, Zach, before adopting her. Therefore, Karen Grassle's family consisted of herself, her parents and her brother, Zachary Radford. During an interview with Closer Weekly in 2020, her mother revealed:

We wanted to have a child, and we'd been having some difficulties. We were on the verge of beginning fertility treatment and started contacting people we knew about adoption. A friend said, "You have to call this woman." She referred me to her [adoption] attorney [who knew of ] a young woman looking for a couple to adopt her child. It really felt like destiny.

Lily's parents got married in 1982. It was her mother's second marriage. The marriage did not last long, as they divorced in 1987. However, Karen Grassle and James Radford remained to be friends. In the aforementioned interview, the actress disclosed that she had previously called James as he was unwell. She mentioned:

I couldn't possibly tell you that. But I called Alan yesterday because I heard he wasn't feeling well. I just came across this beautiful butterfly box given to me by my three stepchildren many years ago. It was so touching. He helped them pick it out.

Lily's mom was born on 25 February 1942 in Berkeley, California, USA. She is an actress best known for her role in the TV show Little House on the Prairie. She has also been featured in films and TV series such as Not to Forget, My Greatest Teacher, The President's Mistress, and Where's Roman?

Lily's mom, Karen Grassle attends the "Little House On The Prairie" Photocall. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Her acting prowess has earned her several accolades, including the Western Heritage Awards, the Fort Myers Beach Film Festival, Bridge Fest, Canada, and the International World Film Award. Her dad, James Radford, was a real estate developer with three children from his previous marriage.

Educational background

After completing her secondary education, Lily attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She furthered her studies and acquired a master's degree and PhD in Clinical Psychology.

Why is Lily Radford famous?

Lily gained prominence as the daughter of American actress Karen Grassle. What she does for a living remains a mystery as she keeps her life under wraps.

Is Lily Radford married?

Karen Grassle's daughter, Lily Radford, is married, although her husband's name remains a mystery. She is the mother of three children.

FAQs about Lily Radford

Who is Lily Radford? She is an American celebrity child. What is Lily Radford's nationality? She is an American national. What is Lily Radford's ethnicity? She is of white descent. Who is Lily Radford's mother? Her mother is Karen Trust Grassle, a renowned American actress. Is Lily Radford's biological daughter of Karen Grassle? The actress, with her second husband, James Alan Radford, adopted her. Does Lily Radford have a sibling? She has a stepbrother, Zach Radford, who was also adopted. Does Lily Radford have children? She is a mother of three children.

Lily Radford is an American celebrity child. She is widely known as Karen Trust Grassle's daughter. Her mom is an actress best known for her role as Caroline Ingalls in the TV show Little House on the Prairie. Lily prefers to stay out of the spotlight and is not on any social media platform.

