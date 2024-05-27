Who is Katherine Berkery? The fascinating story of Tom Jones' baby's mom

Katherine Berkery is a former model and real estate agent. She is widely recognised as Tom Jones' baby mama. Tom Jones is a Welsh singer known for hit tracks, including Delilah, It's Not Unusual, and You Can Leave Your Hat On. What is her story?

Katherine Berkery came into the spotlight following her brief relationship with singer Tom Jones. She is a mother of one and currently resides in the United States. Even though she had a brief affair with a famous personality, Katherine has maintained a low profile.

Full name Katherine Berkery Gender Female Year of birth 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Korea Current residence United States Nationality Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Former model, real estate agent Net worth $500,000

Who is Katherine Berkery?

The former model was born in Korea. At eight, she was adopted by a wealthy couple from New Jersey, United States. Therefore, she grew up in the United States, where she currently resides. Berkery is a Korean-American citizen of Asian descent.

Katherine Berkery's age

Berkery was born in 1963, but her exact date of birth remains a mystery. She is 61 years old as of 2024.

Career

She is a former model who began her career in the 1980s. She did runaways in Milan, Paris, and New York City. Katherine also worked as a shipping clerk at Regine's nightclub in New York, United States.

The former model later began working as a real estate agent. In 2006, she was featured in a short film, Picture Perfect, written and directed by Brett Meyer. In it, she played the role of a club girl.

What is Katherine Berkery's net worth?

According to Headlines, News Now Nigeria, and Celeblit, the former model's net worth is alleged to be $500,000. She has mainly amassed this wealth through her career as a model.

What happened to Katherine Berkery?

Katherine had a brief romance with the Welsh singer Sir Thomas Jones Woodward, known by his stage name, Tom Jones. The two met in a New York nightclub in October 1987. She was 24, and Jones was 47. Jones was already married to Linda.

The famous singer was on a tour in the United States and invited Katherine to his performance the following evening. After the show, the two had dinner and spent the night together at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Manhattan.

Katherine's son, Jonathan, was born on 27 June 1988, but his father denied that the child was his. The former model took the matter to the court in 1989, and the judge ordered Tom to conduct a DNA test. The results proved him to be the father, and he was ordered to pay $1,700 a month for his son's upkeep until he reached age 18.

The singer agreed to the court order but never wanted anything to do with his son. He revealed that he had not planned for the baby with Katherine. He stated:

It wasn't something I had planned. If I had planned it, I would have done something more than just financially. But it wasn't. I just fell for it. I just fell for the seduction.

Her son Jonathan disclosed how he developed bitterness and anger following his father's rejection. In addition, he turned to drugs. Here is what he said as per the Daily Mail:

I was very angry. My anger boiled over in school—I fought every kid and rebelled constantly. I lost count of the times I changed schools. I needed a father figure. I leaned towards older bad guys.

He added:

I tried to numb the pain with drugs—I've been smoking weed since I was 16, and I progressed to prescription pills...

In 2018, Jonathan disclosed his wish to meet his dad and make peace with him. It was after the singer was admitted to hospital battling a bacteria infection. He spoke about this during an interview with Sunday Mirror. He said:

He's not well...I want to see my dad and make my peace with him. When I was younger, I was angry and confused. I didn't want to see him. But now I worry about him constantly.

Katherine's son is an aspiring musician. He goes by Jon Jones.

FAQs

Who is Katherine Berkery? She is a former model and real estate agent, popularly known as Tom Jones' baby mom. How old is Katherine Berkery? She was born in 1963 and is 61 years old as of 2024. What is Katherine Berkery's ethnicity? She is of Asian descent. What is Katherine Berkery's nationality? She is a Korean-American citizen. Where is Katherine Berkery today? She currently resides in the United States. Is Katherine Berkery still alive? The former model is still alive. Who is Katherine Berkery's child? Her son is called Jonathan Berkery.

Katherine Berkery is a former model and real estate agent who came into the limelight following a brief romance with the singer Tom Jones. Although her baby daddy is famous in the entertainment industry, little is known about her as she keeps away from the public eye. She is a mother of one kid.

