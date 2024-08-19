Peta Gibb's biography: where is Andy Gibb's daughter today?

Peta Gibb is a professional teacher, vocalist, and music performer from Australia. She is popularly known as the only child of the famous American-Australian singer and songwriter Andy Gibb. Her dad was also known for being the younger brother of the Bee Gees band members.

Peta Gibb came into the limelight thanks to her father's popularity in the entertainment industry. Her dad died when she was ten years old. She comes from a family of entertainers; not only was her dad a singer, but her uncles, Maurice, Robin, and Barry Gibb, who formed the band the Bee Gees in 1958.

Full name Peta Gibb Gender Female Date of birth 25 January 1978 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Australia Current residence Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Andrew Roy Gibb Mother Kim Reeder Marital status Married Husband Matt Weber Children 2 Profession Professional teacher, vocalist, music performer Net worth $10 million

Peta Gibb's biography

The teacher was born on 25 January 1978 in Australia. As of 2024, Peta Gibb is 46 years old, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Peta earned two degrees, one in education and one in journalism.

Peta Gibb's parents

The Australian teacher is the only child of Kim Reeder and Andrew Roy Gibb. Her dad was a famous singer and songwriter known for his hit songs such as Shadow Dancing, Rest Your Love On Me, One More Look at the Night, and Flowing Rivers.

Peta Gibb's parents married on 11 July 1976 at the Wayside Chapel in Australia. Her mom was working as a receptionist at the time. The following year, the couple relocated to West Hollywood, California, United States, to join Andy's family.

However, their marriage didn't last long, as they divorced on 15 January 1978 before their daughter was born. Her mother, Kim, disclosed while speaking with People in 1988 how Andy struggled with substance abuse and had no time for his family after they moved to the United States.

Peta's mom returned to Australia after the divorce, where Peta was born. Her mom primarily raised her.

Peta and Andy Gibb's relationship

Did Andy Gibb know his daughter? Peta and her dad didn't have a close relationship as the dad was physically absent from her life, although they communicated through the phone. While telling her story to Nationwide News, Peta said:

I always wished we had a more of a chance to get to know each other. I wanted to be close to him, like any daughter wants with her father. But outside forces conspired against us.

I do vividly remember one phone call where he asked me to come over. He promised to introduce me to Michael J Fox, and I was pretty keen on that idea. It never happened though.

Peta called her dad, 'Just a guy on the end of the telephone line. She stated:

I didn't have the chance to get to know my father as well as I should have...As I grew, I learned that he was famous and had famous siblings, but for me, he was just a guy at the end of the telephone line.

The celebrity kid also described living a normal life without first recognising her dad's fame. She mentioned:

I knew I had a dad. I knew he was a singer and that he lived in America, and that's it, really. It wasn't until much later that I knew he was famous. I remember Mum calling me into a room once, pointing at Solid Gold on the TV and saying, 'That's your dad.

She added:

It was so difficult for me to reconcile that this guy in gold pants was anything to do with me or my life, or the guy who called me from time to time. It was pretty confusing, actually.

Her dad suffered from substance addiction and depression. In the spring of 1987, he underwent rehabilitation at the Betty Ford Clinic. Peta's dad died on 10 March 1988 at the age of 30. He passed on at a hospital in Oxford, England, after suffering from a heart condition called myocarditis.

Career

Peta chose a career path different from her dad's and her uncles', as her primary career is teaching. She is a high school teacher in Australia, although she is also a vocalist and music performer.

Her cousin, Maurice's daughter, Samantha Gibb, introduced her to music. In 2016, Samantha contacted Peta and requested that she participate in The Gibb Collective. It was a project by her cousins, Barry, Andy, Robin, and Maurice's kids, to cover classic Gibb's songs to honour Andy and their dad's legacies.

The professional teacher was initially hesitant about joining, but after conversing for two hours with Samantha, she agreed. She expressed how she felt reuniting with her dad's family in the aforementioned interview with news.com.au. She said:

I've found such a connection with my cousins. The long overdue family reunion to come out of this project is something I never expected. I'm finally able to connect with that side of my life in a positive way, on my terms, and in a way that makes me feel proud.

They released their tribute album, Gibb Collective: Please Don't Turn Out the Lights, in June 2017, which consisted of 10 tracks. Her dad's songs in the album were Please Don't Turn Out the Lights and Fool for a Night. Peta is also part of a local all-female music group based in Australia called All-Female Music Group.

What is Peta Gibb's net worth?

The Australian teacher's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. Her wealth is mainly attributed to the royalties she gets from her father's music and the investments she inherited from him.

She also owns a home in Los Angeles, a ranch in Texas, a clothing line, and a restaurant. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her dad was alleged to have a net worth of $5 million at his death.

Who is Peta Gibb's husband?

Peta is married to Matt Weber. The couple shares two sons, Darby, born in June 2009, and Flynn Wiber, born in March 2011.

Who is Peta Gibb? She is an Australian high school teacher, vocalist, and music performer. What is Peta Gibb's age? She is 46 years old as of 2024. Why is Peta Gibb famous? She is widely recognised as Andy Gibb's daughter. Who is Peta Gibb's mother? Her mom is called Kim Reeder. Who is Peta Gibb's husband? The Australian singer is married to Matt Weber. Does Peta Gibb have children? She has two sons, Darby and Flynn Weber. Where is Peta Gibb today? She currently lives in Australia with her family.

Peta Gibb is an Australian high school teacher and musician. She is best known as the daughter of the late Andy Gibb. Her father was a famous singer and songwriter known for releasing hit tracks such as I Just Want to Be Your Everything, All I Have to Do Is Dream, and Shadow Dancing.

