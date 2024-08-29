Who was Don Lemon’s first wife? Meet Stephanie Ortiz

Don Lemon is a renowned American television journalist. He has made a name in the media industry, having worked with reputable media houses, including CNN and MSNBC. As a public figure, his personal life has gained attention, including his relationship with Stephanie Ortiz. Was Stephanie Ortiz Don Lemon’s first wife, and who is she?

Stephanie Ortiz, alleged Don Lemon's wife, is a television host and actress known for her roles in A Kiss of Chaos and The Love Portion. She became a household name after rumours of her relationship with journalist Don Lemon surfaced.

Full name Stephanie Ortiz Gender Female Year of birth 1982 Age 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-94 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Mother Ruth Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Bryan School Los Altos High School Profession Actress, TV host, former model X (Twitter) @_stephanieortiz

Who is Don Lemon’s first wife, Stephanie Ortiz?

Stephanie Ortiz, a Latina born and raised in New York, gained immense fame after being romantically linked to journalist Don Lemon. She was reportedly born in 1982 and is 42 years old as of 2024. Her mother is only known as Ruth, and her only sibling is her brother, Rene Battle.

What is Stephanie Ortiz’s nationality? She is an American national currently residing in Los Angeles, California. The actress completed her high school education at Los Altos High School.

What is Stephanie Ortiz up to?

Stephanie Ortiz is an actress, TV host, and former model. She began her career when she was 13, working as a model and commercial actor with brands such as Levi’s, Benetton, Puma, Dr. Pepper, and Apple. Ortiz also landed opportunities as a model in Europe and Asia, appearing on runways and prints.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stephanie Ortiz landed her first TV role as a co-host on Mun2’s The Roof in 2003. She worked there conducting celebrity interviews and covering live events until 2005. Her role as the main host for American Latino TV and Vibe on Demand started in 2006 and ended in 2007. She was also the main host for Styleyes and a radio personality for Univision.

The actress worked with Atomicus Films as a producer between 2007 and 2009 and later joined an unknown film production company as a producer for nearly five years. Currently, Stephanie Ortiz is one of the hosts for JUCE TV, a youth-oriented Christian television network. She has been in the film industry for more than two decades, and some of her notable acting credits include:

Curdled (2013) as Surrogate

(2013) as Surrogate Los Blancos (2012) as Madeline Blancos

(2012) as Madeline Blancos The Grasslands (2011) as Philly

(2011) as Philly The Love Portion (2010) as Jessica Bermudez

(2010) as Jessica Bermudez Inside a Change (2009) as Eve

(2009) as Eve A Kiss of Chaos (2009) as Tiffany

Is Stephanie Ortiz married?

The actress is married to a man only known as Bryan. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 26 October 2019. There is not much detail about her husband, who she regularly shares his pictures on social media, especially on their wedding anniversaries and birthdays.

Was Don Lemon’s first wife Stephanie Ortiz?

Unconfirmed claims have been made that actress Stephanie Ortiz was Don Lemon’s wife. While some sources have reported that the two were an item, other sources have questioned the validity of the claims. Furthermore, despite the claims, neither Don Lemon nor Stephanie Ortiz has denied or confirmed their marriage rumours.

Is Don Lemon married?

Don Lemon, an American journalist, is married to Tim Malone. In 2011, the journalist came out as gay in his memoir Transparent and in 2016, he started dating Tim Malone after the two met at a restaurant in the Hamptons, New York.

The couple announced their engagement in 2019 before they tied the knot on 6 April 2024 in New York City. Tim Malone is a real estate agent working at Compass in the Hamptons, New York.

Stephanie Ortiz’s height and weight

The Kiss of Chaos actress is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are about 34-26-37 inches (86-66-94 centimetres).

Fast facts about Stephanie Ortiz

How old is Stephanie Ortiz? She was reportedly born in 1982 and is 42 years old as of 2024. Where does Stephanie Ortiz come from? She lives in Los Angeles, California, United States, but her hometown is New York City. What is Stephanie Ortiz’s ethnicity? The American actress is Latina. What does Stephanie Ortiz do for a living? The New York native is an actress with a few credits, including starring in A Kiss of Chaos, The Grasslands, and Inside a Change. She is also a co-host for JUCE TV. How long was Don Lemon married to Stephanie Ortiz? It is unconfirmed whether the two were married. Does Stephanie Ortiz have a husband? The Inside a Change actress is married to Bryan. They got married on 26 October 2019. Who is Don Lemon’s wife? The journalist is married to real estate agent Tim Malone. They officiated their union in April 2024 after being together since 2016. How tall is Stephanie Ortiz? Her height is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Actress Stephanie Ortiz has been rumoured to be journalist Don Lemon’s first wife. However, the rumours are invalid, as the two have never confirmed whether they were married. The actress is married to her husband Bryan, while the journalist is married to real estate agent Tim Malone. Stephanie, who resides in Los Angeles, California, has been acting since 2003 and doubles as a TV host for JUCE TV.

