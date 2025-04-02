Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to Runtown being away from the limelight and given him career advice

Shortly after Peller called Runtown an upcoming musician, Portable granted an interview where he told the singer what to do to blow again

Portable’s career advice to Runtown made the rounds on social media, and it sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has given singer Douglas Jack Agu, aka Runtown, advice on his music career.

Portable was recently a guest on a show with Quincy Jonze, where he spoke about various topics, including how Peller called Runtown an upcoming musician.

While speaking about it, Portable admitted that he was not in support of what Peller said but added that he also does not support Runtown’s actions.

The Zazu crooner questioned why Runtown stopped making music before proceeding to give him career advice. According to Portable, Runtown will become famous again if he gives him a verse and features him on a song.

Portable said that Runtown made music with Wizkid in the past, but people still listen to Wizkid. According to him, Runtown needed to work hard if he didn’t want to be forgotten.

In his words:

“I’m against what Peller said, but I’m also against Runtown. Why is he not singing again? Why is he no longer dropping hits? Tell him to come and feature me, tell him to give me verse, he will blow, work hard. I know Runtown, even if when I was under the bridge, I used to listen to his music. Why are we no longer hearing Runtown, shebi he featured Wizkid that time? We still listen to Wizkid till tomorrow. Work hard bro if you don’t want them to forget you.”

Reactions as Portable gives Runtown career advice

Portable’s career advice to make Runtown big again in the music industry drew the attention of Nigerians. Some of them were amused by the Zazu crooner’s words.

Orefejobabawale said:

“Chai na see finish be this oo 😂😂 Runtown wey ft Nasty-C hottest Southafrica 🇿🇦 Rapper chai.”

Official_wealthzz said:

“Lol 😆😆😆 you don really craze.”

Stil_ez wrote:

“Na who you want make him blow go give you verse??😂😂😂😂😂.”

Scooter_4lyf said:

“Who be dis one 😂.”

Teddy_rbf said:

“I say this one go talk jam one day seh.”

Iroko_bass said:

“This guy ehhhh😂.”

Tochi_lifestyle said:

“If no be social media see finish portable suppose dey see Runtown as musical guru 😂.”

Peterr_deee said:

“Even if runtown release any song now…I nor sure say portable songs go last for all music platforms.”

Adekunleadewale85 wrote:

“This mumu portable one thinks he is doing good and better more than Runtown 😂, Runtown have always living his life on low key frm day one and Portable songs can never be compared with Runtown songs 💯…. Runtown level and lifestyles pass Portable own I swear but Portable is just using scope to get attention of Runtown just to feature him.

Any day Runtown drop just 1 song, All songs Portable have be singing can never be comparable to that Runtown song but the mumu dey there dey cap Runtown as if dem dey same level 😏.”

Ajibade.kolawole said:

“This is the trash he does to gain traffic I blame those who invited him there.”

Crownbee01 said:

“If fuji lovers no later touch this guy, I no go take them serious again o 😂.”

