Model Woahkenzy's biography: age, boyfriend, social media

Woahkenzy is an American social media personality, fashion enthusiast, and TikTok star. Her TikTok has gained significant popularity for her lip-syncing, dancing, and modelling uploads. Additionally, she creates lifestyle and fitness content.

Woahkenzy started her TikTok journey in 2019. She is currently a popular figure on social media platforms with a considerable fan base. Her TikTok and Instagram accounts have a considerable following.

Profile summary

Real name Kenzie Famous as Woahkenzy Date of birth 5 October 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 36-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-88 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Relationship status In a relationship Profession Fashion enthusiast, social media influencer, TikTok star Net worth $1 million

Woahkenzy’s biography

The TikTok star was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. What is Woahkenzy’s age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 October 1997. Her zodiac sign is Libra. The influencer relocated from Ohio and currently lives in Los Angeles, California. She has a younger brother.

Career

Woahkenzy rose to stardom due to her dancing, lifestyle, modelling, and lip-syncing videos on her TikTok account. Additionally, she uploads content on makeup, travel, and fitness on the platform. Woahkenzy's TikTok account has garnered over 1.5 million followers so far.

In February 2022, she joined Instagram and has over 690 thousand followers on her account. Woahkenzy's Instagram page has numerous posts of her modelling photos in different outfits, such as bikini wear and workout gear.

She is also popular on Twitter, with over as of the time of writing. In addition, she has an OnlyFans account where she shares her exclusive content with her audience.

The fashion enthusiast endorses products and cosmetic brands on her social media pages. She also uses her social media influence to endorse apparel brands like Lounge Underwear and PSD Underwear.

She has her makeup line, Woah x Peach, where she collaborates with House of Le Luxe to provide high-quality feminine hygiene products.

Who is Woahkenzy’s boyfriend?

Despite becoming considerably popular on social media, the model is rather private about her personal life. She has recently disclosed that she is dating someone, but she is keeping the identity of her partner secret. She said that this was her first birthday in a relationship, so the two have been together for less than a year at this point.

FAQs

Who is Woahkenzy? She is a social media personality, fashion enthusiast, and TikTok star from the United States of America. Where was Woahkenzy born? She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. What’s Woahkenzy’s age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. The social media star was born on 5 October 1997. Who is Woahkenzy’s boyfriend? She is in a relationship but prefers to her partner to remain anonymous. What is Woahkenzy’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Where does Woahkenzy live now? The American model resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Woahkenzy is an American TikTok star, model, and social media personality. Her entertaining content continues to capture the hearts of many, increasing her popularity. Her content has earned her a considerable following, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

