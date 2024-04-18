Who was Dame Dash's wife, and who is he dating now? His dating history explained

Damon Anthony Dash, popularly known as Dame Dash, is a celebrated American music manager and entrepreneur. He rose to fame after working as Jay-Z's manager, with whom they co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Kareem Burke in 1994. Due to his fame and success, his personal life intrigues many. Dicover who Dame Dash's wife was and the ladies he has dated.

Damon Dash attends the Launch of Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 (L) and speaks onstage during RollingOut 2018 Ride Conference (R). Photo: Stefanie Keenan, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Damon Dash has had a prosperous career in the entertainment sector, which made him one of the most powerful Hip-hop men in the 90's. However, the same cannot be said about his marital life. Who is Dame Dash's girlfriend? He has been in one marriage and a few relationships with high-profile ladies in the entertainment scene.

Profile summary

Full name Damon Anthony Dash Nickname Dame Dash Gender Male Date of birth 3 May 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Manhattan, New York, USA Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Partner Raquel Horn Children 5 Profession Music manager and entrepreneur Net worth $100,000 Instagram @duskopoppington

Who was Dame Dash's wife?

Dash was previously married to fashion designer Rachel Roy. He met Rachel Roy when she was working as an intern at Rocawear, a hip-hop-styled clothing brand he set up with Jay-Z in 1999.

It is also alleged that the two started dating before Dame met Aaliyah. But they waited until 2005, after Aaliyah's death, to make their relationship public.

Rachel Roy and Dame Dash's marriage lasted only five years, from early 2005 to 20009. In 2009, Rachel Roy filed for divorce, which led to a bitter custody battle that ended in 2015.

Rachel Roy (L) and Damon Dash (R) during Dior Sponsors the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Young Collectors Council Artist's Ball Honoring Matthew Ritchie. Photo: Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

She also filed a restraining order against Damon Dash after being granted full custody of their two daughters, Ava and Tallulah Dash. During the war, Dash filed a lawsuit against Rachel for allegedly breaching fiduciary duties and other claims related to their joint fashion company, Royale Etenia.

Rachel Roy and Damon Dash's divorce is among the ugliest phases of his life, leaving him battling a financial crisis. For instance, the court ordered him to pay Rachel Roy about $341,999 and $25,000 for attorney fees in 2019. This left him unable to pay child support for his children with other women.

What is Dame Dash's wife's ethnicity?

Damon Dash's ex-wife, Rachel Roy, is of mixed racial ancestry. Her father is Bengali Indian, while her mother is Dutch. She holds American nationality, having been born in San Bernardino County, California, USA.

Who is Dame Dash's current wife?

The music manager is currently engaged to Raquel Horn, a film producer. The couple started dating in 2015, shortly after he finalised the divorce process with his ex-wife. They later officiated their relationship in February 2021 when Dame Dash proposed to Raquel Horn.

Raquel Horn also made a captivating post on her Instagram to confirm the proposal. Damon Dash's girlfriend, Raquel Horn, welcomed their child on 14 November 2020. Having four other children from his previous relationship, Dusko Dash became his fifth child.

Not much is known about the current Dame Dash's girlfriend, Raquel Horn. Besides being an inspirational woman on a mission to raise awareness around fertility, little is known about her parents and ethnicity. However, her Instagram suggests she is half Boricua.

Dame Dash's relationship with Aaliyah

The late R&B singer Aaliyah and hip-hop Damon Dash are on hand for the premiere of the movie "The Others" at the Paris Theater. Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

Damon Dash met his first girlfriend, Aaliyah, through his accountant in 1999. The two became inseparable as they were seen together in different events. However, it was in 2000 that Aaliyah confirmed her relationship with Dame.

Dame and Aaliyah dated for less than two years, and their relationship was cut short in August 2001. This was after the R&B singer Aaliyah died in a Bahamas plane crash that killed all passengers. Although the two were not officially engaged, Dame admitted they had plans to tie the knot once they got the chance.

His late girlfriend was of African-American race, with native American heritage from her mother and Jamaican heritage from her father.

FAQs

Who is Dame Dash? He is an American entrepreneur and record executive best known as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella along with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke. How old is Dame Dash? As of 2024, he is 52 years old. He was born in Manhattan, New York City, USA. Who is Damon Dash's wife? The American entrepreneur is currently engaged to Raquel Horn, with whom they have a son, Dusko Dash, born on 14 November 2020. Is Damon Dash a millionaire? His current net worth is alleged to be $100,000. At the height of his career, he was one of the richest music artists, with a net worth of over $60 million. What companies are owned by Dame Dash? He reportedly owns the Damon Dash Music Group, Dash Films, Tiret New York, ROC Digital, Rachel Roy, PRO-Keds, Armadale Vodka, America Magazine, and Dash-Dibella Promotions. How old was Aaliyah when she dated Damon Dash? They met in the summer of 2000 at a basketball game when she was 21 and he was 29. What happened to Jay-Z and Dame Dash? Their friendship and business partnership dissolved in 2004 when Def Jam acquired Roc-A-Fella.

Fans hope that Raquel Horn may soon become Dame Dash's wife because they recently got engaged. The music mogul has dated some of the entertainment industry's most successful women. He has also experienced challenges trying to organize his family and finances. However, he remains one of the top guys to admire in Hip-hop.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ben Lawson's relationship history. Ben Lawson is an Australian actor best known for starring in movies and television shows such as Bombshell, No Strings Attached, The Little Death, and Neighbours.

While Ben Lawson has gained significant attention for his work on screen, fans have been curious about his love life. The Australian actor has dated a few women in the entertainment industry. Discover more about his relationships and marital status.

Source: Legit.ng