Bobby Brown's net worth (2024): His career and family life explored

Bobby Brown is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and dancer from the United States of America. He is famous for songs such as Don't Be Cruel, On Our Own and Good Enough. He is the founder of New Edition, an American pop/R&B group. He has bagged accolades such as the Grammy, American Music Award, and Soul Train Award. But what is Bobby Brown's net worth?

Bobby Brown during the 55th NAACP Image Awards (L). The rapper performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture (R). Photo: Leon Bennett, Erika Goldring (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bobby Brown's net worth indicates his hard work as a musician. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Besides fame as a rapper, he is a husband and a father of seven children.

Profile summary

Real name Robert Barisford Brown Sr. Famous as Bobby Brown Gender Male Date of birth 5 February 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Carole Elizabeth Father Herbert James Brown Siblings 7 Relationship status Married Wife Alicia Etheredge Children 7 School Cherry Creek High School Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer Net worth $2 million Instagram @kingbobbybrown

How much is Bobby Brown worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and The Things, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. His music career earnings are his primary income source, contributing to his net worth.

Bobby Brown's house

Booby Brown and his late ex-wife Whitney Houston's house, which they sold at a loss in 2008 after their divorce, is on the market again for $1.9 million. The American singer and actress bought the five-bedroom house in 2003 for $1.38 million. The two lived in the house in Georgia until they divorced. The home includes a three-car garage.

Where is Bobby Brown from?

The American rapper was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. His parents are Carole Brown and Herbert Brown. He has seven siblings, two of whom are Leolah and Tommy Brown. He is of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Bobby Brown?

Top-5 facts about Bobby Brown. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American singer-songwriter is 55 years old as of 2024. The rapper was born on 5 February 1969. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Bobby Brown started singing in 1978 when he founded New Edition Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell. He worked with the group until 1985. He released his first album, King of Stage, in 1986. He started gaining fame in 1988 after releasing his second album, Don't Be Cruel.

In 1990, he was crowned the winner of the American Music Award as the Favourite Soul/R&B Album for his album Don't Be Cruel. He won a Grammy for his song Every Little Step the same year. Below are some of Bobby Brown's songs according to Apple Music.

Get Away

Good Enough

With You All the Way

Popcorn Love

Something in Common

Cool it Now

On Our Own

Don't Be Cruel

Every Little Step

Roni

My Prerogative

Bobby Brown's wife

He is married to Alicia Etheredge, a film producer. In an interview, the rapper said that he met Alicia many years ago when he was 18 years old at a dance workout. They knew each other before he met his ex-wife, Whitney Houston.

We met many years ago. I believe I was about 18… We were at a dance place where people just go and work out their new moves, and I met her there. We became friends, and we all hung out. She had a bunch of friends, and I had my boys…I ended up getting married, and after I got divorced, for some strange reason, I saw her again, and sparks flew.

Bobby Brown was married to Whitney Houston before his marriage to Alicia. The two were married from 18 July 1992 until 24 April 2007. When he met Alicia, he was going through a divorce, and Alicia inspired him.

She picked me up. She was an inspiration to me; she is just a great woman. I was going through a divorce, and things were not feeling right again. I wasn't feeling like Bobby. I was still trying to work on my Sobriety, and… she came into the picture. She told me to hold on and keep pushing.

Bobby Brown's children

The rapper has 7 children. He shares three children with his wife, Alicia. Their firstborn is Cassius, whom they had together before they got married in 2012. He was born on 30 May 2009. They had their second child, Bodhi, in 2015. Their third child, Hendrix, was born in 2015.

The musician shared a daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, with Whitney Houston. She is, however, deceased. She passed away in 2015. According to reports, her cause of death was pneumonia. She died at the age of 22.

He has two children with Kim Ward, La'Princia, and Bobby Brown Jr. Bobby Brown Jr. passed away in 1991. He also has a son, Landon Brown, with Melika Williams, a fitness trainer, actress and musician. Landon is his eldest child, born on 22 June 1986.

Who received Bobbi Kristina's net worth?

Bobbi Kristina's net worth was split among Whitney Houston's mother, Cissy, and her brothers. Whitney Houston had arranged for her daughter to inherit her wealth upon death. She made her daughter the heir to her $20 million fortune.

Bobbi Kristina received her inheritance in instalments when she turned 21. According to her mother's will, she was to receive 25 per cent of the inheritance at the age of 25 and the rest of the fortune on her 30th birthday.

Whitney Houston wrote her will in 1993. The will stated that if Bobbi died without a husband or children before the age of 30, the remainder of the estate would be distributed to Whitney's mother and two brothers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bobbi Kristina's net worth was alleged to be $20 million at the time of her death.

FAQs

Who is Bobby Brown? He is an American rapper, singer-songwriter and dancer known for songs such as Get Away and Cool it Now. What is Bobby Brown's age? He is 55 years old as of 2024. Who is Bobby Brown married to? His wife is Alicia Etheredge. How many children does Bobby Brown have? The musician has 7 children. What is Bobby Brown's nationality? He is American. Who are Bobby Brown's parents? His parents are Carole Elizabeth and Herbert James. How tall is Bobby Brown? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Bobby Brown's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. He is famous in the music industry for his R&B and hip-hop music. He started his music career in 1978. He is married to Alicia Etheredge, and they have three children.

Legit.ng recently published Sara Matter's bio. She is a Canadian entrepreneur who rose to fame following her marriage to Niall Matter, an actor known for his role in the TV series Watchmen.

Sara Matter was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She married Niall Matter in 2016 in Kauai, Hawaii, United States of America. Her husband has been in the film industry since 2007. Find out more about her in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng