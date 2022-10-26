Alicia Etheredge’s biography: what is known about Bobby Brown’s wife?

Alicia Etheredge is a famous producer and entrepreneur from the United States. She is popularly recognized as the wife of American Grammy award-winning actor and singer Bobby Brown. He is best known for his singles, such as Don't Be Cruel and Get Away.

Etheredge attends the 12th Annual Ladylike Foundation Women of Excellence Awards and Fashion Show at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Alicia Etheredge rose to fame following her marriage to Bobby Brown. She has also made a name for herself through her hard work. She is the executive producer of the television series Biography: Bobby Brown. She has also appeared in television series, such as Bobby Brown's Every Little Step and Tamron Hall.

Profile summary

Full name Alicia Etheredge Gender Female Date of birth 21 January 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Culver City, California, United States Current residence Atlanta, Boston, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8 Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-89 Body measurements in inches 34-28-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Wife Bobby Brown Father Henry Etheredge Mother Mary Mullen Siblings 2 Education Howard University Profession Producer, entrepreneur Net worth $500 thousand

Alicia Etheredge's biography

Alicia was born in Culver City, California, United States. Her parents are Henry and Mary Mullen Etheredge. She was raised alongside her two siblings, Kim and Justin. Kim is a successful entrepreneur known for being one of the founders of the hair product line called Mixed Chicks.

On the other hand, Justin is an entertainer who works in the film industry. Regarding her education, she attended Harvard University.

How old is Alicia Etheredge?

Bobby Brown (R) and Etheredge attend In a Perfect World's 2022 A World of Good Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arnold Turne

Source: Getty Images

Alicia Etheredge's age is 49 years old as of 2022. The American entrepreneur was born on 21 January 1973. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Alicia has had an entrepreneurial mindset since childhood. She was born into an entrepreneurial family, which influenced her business world mindset. She became part of Bobby Brown's management team in 2008. Before that, she had worked closely with various sports and music personalities, such as Macy Gray and Magic Johnson.

The American celebrity has also worked in the entertainment industry as well. She has worked as an executive producer of the TV series Biography: Bobby Brown and Outsider's Inn. The American producer has also been featured in the television shows such as Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, Tamron Hall, Entertainment Tonight, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Red Table Talk, The Real, and The Insider.

What is Alicia Etheredge's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bobby Brown’s wife's net worth is estimated to be $500. She makes her money working as a manager at Bobby Brown's firm. She has also accumulated a substantial amount from her career as a producer.

How did Bobby Brown meet Alicia Etheredge?

Bobby Brown and her wife, Alicia, first met at a dance place. Alicia was only 18 years old at the time. Shortly after, they became friends. The two met again after many years apart, and the spark was rekindled. Alicia was Bobby's great friend and even attended Bobby's wedding with Whitney Houston in 1992.

However, after Whitney and Bobby divorced, Etheredge and Bobby's relationship changed to a romantic one. It was in May 2010, after the birth of their firstborn son Cassius that Bobby Brown proposed to her longtime friend Alicia.

Bobby Brown, Alicia and kids attend The National Museum of African American Music Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

The two exchanged their marital vows in 2012 in Hawaii and have since been together. They have three children: Cassius, Bodhi Jameson Rein and Hendrix Estelle Brown. Alicia was previously in a relationship with American singer Teddy Riley.

Is Alicia Etheredge La'Princia Brown's mother?

No, La'Princia Brown's mother is Kim Ward. Kim was in an on-and-off relationship with Bobby Brown before Brown married Whitney Houston. Alicia is, however, La'Princia's stepmother.

How tall is Alicia Etheredge?

She is 5 feet 8 inches or 178 centimetres and weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes, and her body measurements are 86-71-89 centimetres or 34-28-35 inches.

FAQs

When is Alicia Etheredge's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 21 January every year. Who is Alicia Etheredge's mother? She is called Mary Mullen, an entrepreneur. What is Alicia Etheredge known for? She is famously known for being the second wife of the American singer Bobby Brown. How did Bobby Brown Meet Alicia Etheredge? The two met at a dance place when Alicia was only 18 years old. Was Teddy Riley married to Alicia Etheredge? Teddy and Alicia never married; however, the two dated before Alicia married Bobby Brown. Is Bobby Brown still married to Alicia Etheredge? Yes, the couple is still married. The two have been married since 2012. Is Alicia Etheredge La'Princia Brown's mother? No, La'Princia's mother is Kim Ward. However, she is La'Princia's stepmother.

Alicia Etheredge is a successful entrepreneur and producer who is popularly recognized as the wife of the renowned American R&B singer, songwriter and actor Bobby Brown. While her marriage made her famous, she has achieved quite a lot in her career as a manager and producer.

