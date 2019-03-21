Kay Adams NFL bio: age, husband, height, weight, salary

Kay Adams is a sports journalist and TV personality. She is known for being a co-host on NFL's Good Morning Football. She has worked on other sports shows such as SiriusXM Fantasy Drive and SiriusXM's Livin' the Fantasy.

Kay is one of the talented sports show hosts. She began her sports journalism career at 24 years old and has worked hard to make a name for herself in the industry.

Profile summary

Full name: Kay Adams

Kay Adams Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 6, 1986

April 6, 1986 Kay Adams' age: 35 years old (as of 2021)

35 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 117

117 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35

34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-88 cm

86-63-88 cm Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Father: Czesio Adams

Czesio Adams Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Sportscaster, television personality

Sportscaster, television personality Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @heykayadams

@heykayadams Twitter: @heykayadams

@heykayadams Facebook: @Kay Adams

Where is Kay Adams from?

The sportscaster was born in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States of America. She speaks Polish and English fluently. She has an older sister named Sylvia Wrobel and a brother named Adamski.

Her father, Czesio Adams, is from Poland, while details about her mother are unknown. Her parents got married in 1978, and they have been together ever since.

How old is Kay Adams from the NFL network?

When was Kay Adams born? She was born on April 6 1986. As of 2021, the reporter is 35 years old.

Where did Kay Adams go to college?

She received her high school education at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. She later attended the University of Missouri, where she majored in communications.

Career summary

Adams started her career working as a host for St. Louis Cardinals, mostly during their home games. Her first professional football reporting experience was on Sirius XM's Fantasy Drive and Livin' the Fantasy show.

In October of 2012, she was a guest on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Her appearance on the show aided in the advancement of her career. She has also worked as a host for NBC Sports' Fantasy Football Live.

In 2013, Adams provided YouTube fantasy recaps for DraftDayMedia. She also worked with other fantasy outlets, such as FanDuel.

In 2016, she began hosting NFL Network's Good Morning Football alongside Peter Schrager, Nate Burleson, and Kyle Brandt. Good Morning Football has been running from 2016 to date, airing from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. all through the weekdays.

Kay also hosts special events for the Chicago Bears Football team based in Chicago, Illinois. She appeared in a Superstar Slime Showdown at Super Bowl 2017 and 2018.

She also had a role in the DAZN Boxing series as a reporter and voiced a character named after her in the 2018 video game Madden NFL 19: Longshot Homecoming.

Who is Kay Adams' husband?

The TV personality has never been married before. Who is Kay Adams dating? Currently, the sportscaster is also not dating anyone. However, she was formerly in a relationship with Detroit Lions Danny Amendola.

Kay and Danny Amendola's relationship began in early 2015 but parted ways after dating for one year.

Kay Adams' measurements

Her body measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-63-88 cm). She weighs 117 pounds (53 kg).

Kay Adams' height

She is 5 feet 5 inches (167 cm). She has brown hair and green eyes.

What is Kay Adams' net worth?

According to Married Biography, Kay Adams' salary is $700k while her net worth is approximately $1 million.

Where does Kay Adams live?

She is currently living and working in New York.

Social media presence

The presenter is active on major social media platforms. Kay Adams' Instagram has over 300 thousand followers. She has 323.5k followers on Twitter, and over 80,000 people follow her on Facebook. You can have a look at Kay Adams' pics on her social media pages.

Kay Adams is a successful sports journalist and sports show host. She began her career working as a host for St. Louis Cardinals and has made a name for herself in the world of American football journalism. Her life and career journey is surely an inspiration to many aspiring female sports journalists.

