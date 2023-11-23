Fanum’s age, height, real name, birthday, ethnicity

Fanum is a YouTuber, TikTok star, Twitch streamer, and social media influencer from the United States. He became famous for his YouTube channel JustFanum, where he often uploads vlogs, storytimes, reaction videos, and challenges. He has since garnered a significant following on the platform and other social media pages. What is Fanum’s age?

Fanum poses with the Streamy Award for Breakout Streamer during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 27 August 2023 in Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fanum is a popular digital content creator from America. He boasts an extensive following across various social media pages, including YouTube and Instagram. He is a member of a YouTube group called AMP. Fanum currently resides in the Bronx, New York, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Roberto Gonzalez Famous as Fanum Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, Twitch streamer Instagram @elfanum YouTube JustFanum, Fanum Live TikTok @elfanum Twitch @Fanum

What is Fanum’s age?

The social media influencer is 26 years old as of 2023. When is Fanum’s birthday? He was born to Dominican parents on 22 August 1997 in New York City, New York, United States. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Fanum’s real name is Roberto Gonzalez. He is an American national of Dominican descent (Afro-Latino). He has a young brother who frequently appears in his YouTube videos.

Career

Fanum is a YouTube personality, Twitch streamer, TikTok star and social media influencer. He became famous for his YouTube channel JustFanum, which he created on 23 May 2017 and has accumulated almost 1.5 million subscribers. The channel mainly contains vlogs, storytimes, reaction videos, and challenges based on his life in New York.

In addition to his primary YouTube channel, he has another channel, Fanum Live, which was created on 11 January 2013. He regularly uploads videos featuring clips from his daily livestreams and reaction videos. The channel has amassed over 1.6 million subscribers. He has also collaborated with fellow YouTubers ShootEveryone, HankDaTank25 and ImDavisss to make content.

On YouTube, Fanum is also a part of the AMP group, which comprises five other content creators: Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, ChrisNxtDoor, and ImDavisss. The group particularly uploads competition videos on cooking, gaming, bounty hunting, slamball and dodgeball.

Aside from YouTube, Fanum is also active and popular on other social media platforms. His TikTok account has over 1.2 million followers as of the time of writing. His Instagram account boasts over 2.1 million followers, while his Twitter account has almost 808 thousand followers.

In addition, Fanun is also on Twitch and has garnered over 1.7 million followers. He mostly streams Grand Theft Auto V, Just Chatting and Assetto Corsa. He has also participated in several gaming festivals on the platform.

Who is Fanum dating?

The content creator is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single. However, Fanum was previously in a relationship with YouTuber Kay Linx, a popular social media personality.

What is Fanum’s height?

The YouTube star is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 187 pounds or 85 kilograms.

Fast facts about Fanum

