Angie Bautista's bio: what happened to Dave Bautista's ex-wife?

Angie Bautista gained fame as a celebrity wife after she married actor and former wrestling superstar Dave Bautista. Even though her then-husband was famous, she maintained a low profile and later hit the headlines when she battled ovarian cancer. Angie is reportedly a former fitness instructor.

Angie Bautista married Dave Bautista in 1998 after the WWE superstar divorced his first wife, Glenda Bautista. They became a couple for eight years, and they share a child. Her battle with ovarian cancer attracted people's attention as her ex-husband championed awareness and raised funds for the disease’s research.

Profile summary

Full name Angie Lewis Bautista Gender Female Year of birth 1970s Age 50 years old–60 years old Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Children 1 Profession Former fitness instructor

Angie Bautista’s bio

Angie was reportedly born in the United States of America. Even though she came into the spotlight through her then-husband, Dave Bautista, she is private and has not revealed details of her family. However, she is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Angie Bautista’s age? Her exact date of birth remains unknown, but she is believed to have been born in the 1970s. Therefore, her age as of 2024 could be between 50 and 60 years old.

What happened between Dave Bautista and Angie Bautista?

Angie exchanged marriage vows with Dave Bautista on 16 November 1998 after allegedly meeting in the early 1990s. A couple of years into their marriage, Dave, a professional wrestler, signed his first deal with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2000.

The deal signing meant that the then-wrestler would dedicate more of his time to the sport. During that time, he won the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Champion four times, and two Royal Rumble matches.

While Dave Bautista found fame and success in wrestling, it had undesirable consequences on his marriage to Angie. He gave so much to his career that he was unavailable for his family. While speaking to Men’s Health in October 2021, he explained the reason for the deterioration of his second marriage, saying:

She wanted a husband who was going to be home, and I was like, ‘Make a choice.’ And sometimes, it’s hard for me to say, but admittedly, I chose my career because it was the only shot I had.

After eight years of marriage, Angie and Dave Bautista divorced in 2006. Even though they went their separate ways, the two remained good friends.

Angie Bautista’s battle with cancer

Angie Lewis suspected she had a health problem in the early 2000s after noticing bruises on her body that she couldn’t remember getting. At first, she thought that they were the effects of the change in her workout routine or diet, but when she started regurgitating foods she ate and her energy levels dropped, she knew she had to seek medical treatment.

On 9 September 2002, a sonogram detected a tumour in her right ovary, leading to a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. After the diagnosis, her treatment commenced, going in and out of remission. Unknown to her, her former husband Bautista and his friend Jimmy Noonan began travelling to different parts of the United States while filming and raising funds for ovarian cancer research.

The short film Bautista (Batista) vs. Cancer was released on YouTube in August 2010. Angie was delighted about her ex-husband’s initiative and support during her battle with cancer. When the video was presented to her, she said:

I’m proud of Dave and Jimmy for putting this together, and I want women to feel empowered about ovarian cancer. Statistics are just statistics; a positive diagnosis doesn’t mean we can’t beat ovarian cancer. It is our disease – we need to educate ourselves and listen to our instincts when we think something is wrong.

Who is Angie Bautista’s child?

Angie is a mother of one, a son called Oliver. She had her son in 2007 through in-vitro fertilisation. She said her son was a 'Miracle Baby' since she was battling ovarian cancer and did not believe it when she gave birth.

Is Angie Bautista still alive?

Dave Bautista’s ex-spouse is alive. Angie is a private person who only gained the world’s attention when she married the former wrestler and when she battled ovarian cancer. The cancer survivor lives a low-key life away from the spotlight.

Fast facts about Angie Bautista

When is Angie Bautista’s birthday? She was allegedly born in the 1970s. Therefore, her age could be between 50 years and 60 years as of 2024. What is Angie Bautista’s ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity. Who was Angie Bautista’s husband? She was married to actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista. How long were Angie and Dave Bautista married? The former couple was married for approximately eight years between 1998 and 2006. Does Angie Bautista have a child? She has one child, a son named Oliver, born in 2007 through in-vitro fertilisation. What happened to Angie Bautista? She was a fitness instructor diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September 2002. She underwent treatment and is a cancer survivor. Where is Angie Bautista today? She lives a quiet life away from publicity in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Angie Bautista is Dave Bautista’s second wife. They were married for about eight years until they divorced in 2006. She battled ovarian cancer after a diagnosis in 2002. The cancer survivor is a mother of one and reportedly lives a private life in Los Angeles, California, United States.

