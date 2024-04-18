Global site navigation

Polo G's net worth, real name, age, height, and mother, Stacia Mac
Celebrity biographies

Polo G's net worth, real name, age, height, and mother, Stacia Mac

by  Muhunya Muhonji

Hip-hop is one of the most popular genres in the US, and Polo G has emerged as one of the genre's most successful artists. He is recognised for his prowess in drill, trap, and conscious hip hop, and some of his notable hits include Go Studip, Better Days, Heartbroken, and Pop Out. Despite his popularity and success in the entertainment industry, many do not know how much he is worth. What is Polo G’s net worth?

Polo G performs at Leeds festival (L). He attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center (R)
Polo G performs on Main Stage East on Day 2 of Leeds Festival (L). The rapper in attendance (R). Photo: Mathew Baker/Jason Kempin (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Polo G stands tall among modern hip-hop stars, having released several chart-topping tracks since his career began in 2015. He owns a record label and has a clothing line. He has been arrested for different crimes on multiple occasions but has been released. However, Polo G’s net worth keeps growing tremendously due to his dedication and diligence.

Profile summary

Full nameTaurus Tremani Bartlett
NicknamePolo G
GenderMale
Date of birth6 January 1999
Age25 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'1"
Height in centimetres185
Weight in pounds163
Weight in kilogram74
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherStacia Mac
FatherTaurus Bartlett
Siblings3
Relationship statusSingle
Children2
SchoolWendell Phillips Academy High School,Innovations High School
ProfessionRapper, singer, record executive, entrepreneur
Net worth$3 million–$7 million
Facebook@pologofficial
Instagram@polo.capalot
X (Twitter)@Polo_Capalot
TikTok@pologofficial

Polo G's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the US rapper’s net worth is approximately $7 million. Another source, Wealthy Gorilla, estimates his net worth to be roughly $3 million. Earnings from his prosperous music career are believed to be his primary income source. He also earns from selling his branded apparel and social media endeavours.

The Chicago-born singer owns a massive house in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, US. He reportedly purchased the two-acre property in 2021, valued at approximately $5 million. The mansion has many amenities, but its notable features include six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a garage space for 14 cars.

Polo G is also known for his love for cars and has a collection of high-end vehicles. Some of his expensive cars include:

  • Rolls Royce Wraith
  • Mercedes-Maybach S 580
  • BMW i8 Roadster
  • BMW M4
  • Mercedes-AMG G 63
  • BMW X7
  • Lamborghini Urus

Polo G’s background

The rapper was born Taurus Tremani Bartlett in Chicago, Illinois, United States, and raised alongside three siblings. His younger brother, Taurean Bartlett, professionally known as Trench Baby, is a hip-hop artist known for songs such as Dum Dumb and Invite Only.

His elder sister is Leilani Capalot, a social media personality and music artist. His younger sister is Leia, a rising Instagram star.

Polo G’s parents are Taurus Bartlett and Stacia Mac. The rapper’s mother founded I Birth Legends, a podcast for mothers to help them nurture great minds. She also manages her four children's careers, including Polo G.

Five facts about Polo G
Five facts about Polo G. Photo: @polo.capalot on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

The rapper attended high school at Wendell Phillips Academy High School and Innovations High School. He was later accepted to join Lincoln University but opted to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry.

What is Polo G’s age?

Stacia Mac’s eldest son is 25 years old as of 2024. He was born on 6 January 1999. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Polo G’s career

Polo G is an American hip-hop artist and entrepreneur. After high school, he chose not to pursue further studies but to pursue music. He released his debut song, Gang, in 2015 but became noticeable in the hip-hop industry after releasing hits such as Welcome Back, Neva Cared, and Finer Things. He has worked with hip-hop artists such as Lil Wayne, Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, and Pop Smoke.

Currently, he boasts four studio albums: Die a Legend (2019), The Goat (2020), Hall of Fame (2021), and Hood Poet (2024). He is signed by Columbia Records and Only Dreamers Achieve (ODA) Records, which he established in September 2020. Polo G’s songs include:

  • Go Stupid
  • Epidemic
  • I Know
  • Heartless
  • Black Hearted
  • Distraction
  • Deep Wounds
  • Grown Man
  • Pop Out Again
  • Beautiful Pain

Who is Polo G dating now?

The Los Angeles-based rapper is seemingly not dating anyone. Even though he discloses much about his professional life, he keeps his love life under wraps.

However, he previously dated Crystal Blease, a social media influencer. The former couple dated between 2018 and 2021 and ended their relationship amid infidelity allegations by both of them. The two are parents of a son, Tremani Legend Bartlett, born on 6 April 2019.

Polo G’s height and weight

The Beautiful Pain singer is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 163 pounds (74 kilograms).

What happened to Polo G?

The American rapper has not only been hitting headlines due to his music career success but also for being on the wrong side of the law. He has been linked to multiple criminal acts which have led to his arrest.

Polo G performing on stage
Rapper Polo G performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images

In June 2021, Polo G was taken into custody alongside his younger brother and charged with two felonies and three misdemeanours. He was reportedly involved in an altercation with police officers when they tried to search him after his car was stopped for having dark-tinted windows. He was released in November 2021 after the charges were dropped, citing insufficient evidence.

In August 2023, he was arrested in connection with a robbery after an illegal firearm was found during a search of his house and car. Later, he was arrested on kidnapping, assault, and robbery charges. The incident reportedly occurred in April 2023.

Fast Facts about Polo G

  1. What is Polo G’s real name? He was born Taurus Tremani Bartlett.
  2. Who is Polo G’s mom? He is the secondborn child of Stacia Mac, a podcaster and social media personality.
  3. How old is Polo G? The raper's age is 25 years old as of 2024. He was born on 6 January 1999.
  4. What is Polo G known for? He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive.
  5. Who is Polo G’s girlfriend? He is seemingly not dating anyone. He previously dated social media influencer Crystal Blease.
  6. Does Polo G have children? His child is Tremani Legend Bartlett, born on 6 April 2019.
  7. How tall is Polo G? His height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres).

Polo G has enjoyed musical and financial success after being in the music industry for nearly a decade. Polo G’s net worth is estimated to be $7 million. He resides in Los Angeles, California, and the US and is the father of a kid he shares with his ex-girlfriend Crystal Blease.

Legit.ng recently published Angel Unigwe’s biography. She is a Nollywood actress, presenter, and social media influencer. She is recognised for starring in multiple Nigerian movies such as The Olives, Discerning Eyes, and Light in the Dark.

Angel Unigwe started her acting career when she was 14. She boasts over 30 acting credits, having been an actress for five years. Is she dating Eronini Osinachim? Read her biography to know more about her.

