What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth? His background and career explained

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, NBA YoungBoy, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is widely known for his hit singles and mixtapes, including Win or Lose and the mixtape 38 Baby. Due to his meteoric rise to stardom, most fans have been curious about the rapper's fortune and personal life. What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth?

NBA YoungBoy began his music career at a young age and quickly gained immense popularity due to his prolific output and raw lyrics. He released his debut studio album, Until Death Call My Name, in 2018 and has since released numerous other albums and songs. YoungBoy's net worth reflects his strategic approaches to music and business ventures.

Profile summary

Full name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Nickname NBA YoungBoy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Top Gender Male Date of birth 20 October 1999 Age 24 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sherhonda Gaulden Siblings Bway Yungy, Ken Gaulden, Teelee Gaulden Marital status Married Wife Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes Children 11 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $6 million–$10 million Instagram @nbayoungboy.16x Facebook @nbayoungboy

What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth?

How rich is YoungBoy NBA? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Capital Extra, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $10 million. He has amassed this wealth through his successful career as a rapper. He has been working in the music industry since 2015.

In 2021, Billboard ranked YoungBoy among the highest-paid rappers in 2020. He ranked no. 1 in video streams, with over 1.4 billion, no. 5 in audio streams, with almost 6.2 billion, and no.3 in overall combined streams, with almost 7 billion. NBA YoungBoy’s salary was $11.9 million in 2020.

How does NBA YoungBoy make his money?

The American rapper generates income from various entertainment endeavours. His music sales, commanding digital streaming figures, and dynamic live performances form the backbone of his wealth. His YouTube channel has garnered billions of views, translating into substantial ad revenue.

YoungBoy's concert tours and performances have also added to his net worth. He is famous for his energetic performances, and his concerts often sell out, proving his broad appeal.

NBA YoungBoy’s age and early life

The rapper was born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden on 20 October 1999 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America, but currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. He is 24 years old as of 2024. NBA Youngboy is an American national of African-American heritage. He has three siblings: Bway Yungy, Ken Gaulden, and Teelee Gaulden. His mother’s name is Sherhonda Gaulden.

When NBA YoungBoy was eight years old, his father was arrested and sentenced to 55 years in prison for a robbery gone wrong. His mother moved out of the neighbourhood, and YoungBoy was raised by his maternal grandmother, Alice Gaulden.

In ninth grade, NBA YoungBoy dropped out of high school and was later arrested for robbery. While in juvenile detention, he started writing lyrics for his debut project. Upon his release, his grandmother died of heart failure in 2010. He was sent to a group home, where the rapper revealed he was ill-treated. He said

I used to get beat up inside the group home for no reason, the other boys would put their hands on me, and I would look up like, 'Why are you hitting me, bro? What'd I do?' It made me discover another side of me that I never glorified or liked. I found out how to be the person that you don't want to do that with. [Before then], I never understood all the evilness or wrong because I was showered by so much love from this one person.

The rapper later moved in with his friend and fellow rapper NBA 3Three, with whom he committed crimes to pay for time in the studio.

Rapper Youngboy performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on 10 September 2017 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Career

NBA YoungBoy commenced his music career when he was 14 years old with the release of his first mixtape, Life Before Fame, which was followed by three more mixtapes–Mind of a Menace, Mind of a Menace 2, and Mind of a Menace 3. He gained public recognition in 2016 after releasing his mixtape 38 Baby, which accumulated millions of views on YouTube.

In May 2017, the singer released the hit song Untouchable. The single peaked at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He followed it with a video for his song 41 and a new 2017 mixtape, Al YoungBoy, which reached number 24 on the Billboard 200 and launched the singles Untouchable and No Smoke.

He achieved more recognition in 2018 for his hit single Outside Today, which made it to number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100. In April 2018, he released his debut studio album, Until Death Call My Name, which peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200. Two years later, in 2020, he shared his second studio album, Top.

NBA YoungBoy’s third studio album was released in 2021 while he was incarcerated, and it was another album to debut at no. 1. After being released from jail in October, YoungBoy started dropping singles in November, including Heart and Soul and Blackball. Below is a list of NBA YoungBoy’s albums and some notable songs.

Albums

Until Death Call My Name (2018)

(2018) Top (2020)

(2020) Sincerely, Kentrell (2021)

(2021) The Last Slimeto (2022)

(2022) I Rest My Case (2023)

(2023) Don't Try This at Home (2023)

Songs

Untouchable

I Am Who They Say I Am

No Smoke

Outside Today

Diamond Teeth Samurai

Self Control

Slime Mentality

Bandit

Dirty Iyanna

How I Been.

Make No Sense

One-Shot

All In

Kacey Talk

Callin

Bankroll

What That Speed Bout!?

Toxic Punk

White Teeth

Nevada

Life Support

On My Side

Who is NBA YoungBoy’s wife?

The rapper has been married to his long-time girlfriend and the mother of two children, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, an American YouTuber and social media personality. The two tied the knot on 7 January 2023. He has also previously been in romantic relationships with numerous women, including Yaya Mayweather, Drea Symone, Kaylyn Marie Long, Jania Bania and Starr Dejanee.

NBA YoungBoy’s kids

Aside from his kids with Mychelle, YoungBoy is also a dad to son Kentrell Jr., who he shares with Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna, and daughter Kodi Capri with Drea Symone. NBA YoungBoy’s children are from his various past relationships—he has a daughter, Armani, and a son, Kayden, with Nisha, a son, Kacey, with Jania Bania, Taylin with Nia and a son, Kamiri, with Starr Dejanee.

How tall is NBA YoungBoy?

The American rapper stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 148 pounds or 67 kilograms.

Fast facts about NBA YoungBoy

What is NBA YoungBoy’s net worth in 2024? He has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $10 million. Who is NBA YoungBoy? He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who gained prominence in the rap scene with his mixtapes and viral tracks on YouTube. Where is NBA YoungBoy from? He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. What is NBA YoungBoy’s age? He is 24 years old as of 2024. When is NBA YoungBoy’s birthday? He was born on 20 October 1999. How many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? The American rapper has eleven children as of 2024. Has NBA YoungBoy been arrested? He was arrested in late 2016 on suspicion of first-degree murder–he was released months later, in May 2017. What is NBA YoungBoy’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

NBA YoungBoy’s net worth has tremendously grown since making a career breakthrough. His music sales, touring, digital streaming and thriving YouTube channel significantly contribute to his earnings. Despite facing numerous challenges, he has managed to amass significant wealth at a young age.

