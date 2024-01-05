Lil Tecca’s age, height, net worth, where is he now?

Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, known by his stage name Lil Tecca, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to prominence in 2019 when he released his hit single Ransom. He is also known for songs such as HVN ON EARTH, 500lbs, Did It Again, and Dead or Alive. What is Lil Tecca’s age?

Lil Tecca played basketball before finding his feet in music. He is signed with Republic and Galactic Records and has released a mixtape and three albums. The singer also boasts a significant presence on multiple social media platforms. Discover details about Lil Tecca’s age, career, net worth, etc.

Profile summary

Full name Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe Nickname Lil Tecca Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 2002 Age 21 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Queens, New York, United States Current residence Long Island, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Lawrence High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $3 million Instagram @liltecca TikTok @lil.tecca X (Twitter) @liltecca Facebook @LilTecca

What is Lil Tecca’s age?

The American singer is 21 years old as of January 2024. He marks his birthday on 26 August every year and was born in 2002. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

He was born Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe to Jamaican immigrant parents in Queens, New York, United States. He was raised in Springfield Gardens, a neighbourhood in Queens. He was born into a family of five children—one brother and three sisters.

Where does Lil Tecca live? When he was 14, his family relocated to Long Island, New York, United States, where he still lives. The rapper is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

He completed his high school education at Lawrence High School. In his interview on Cufboys with Cameron Haller, he revealed that he opted for online studies after his music career started taking shape and demanding more of his time.

Career

Lil Tecca is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Growing up, he was passionate about basketball until he was 16 when he developed an interest in music. He sang from his room in his parents’ home and shared his songs on SoundCloud. His professional career started when he accepted the musical group Internet Money’s request to work with him.

He is a co-owner and member of Galactic Records, based in New York, USA. The rapper was signed with Republic Records in August 2019. On the No Jumper podcast, he revealed that his music is inspired by American rappers Lil Wayne, Eminem, Meek Mill, Waka Flocka Flame, and Chief Keef.

His big break in music came in 2019 when he released his song Ransom, which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. So far, the New York native rapper boasts a mixtape and three studio albums: We Love You Tecca, Virgo World, We Love You Tecca 2, and Tec. Here is a list of some of Lil Tecca’s popular hits.

HVN ON EARTH

500lbs

Did It Again

Love Me

Dead or Alive

Show Me Up

When You Down

Out Of Love

Monday to Sunday

Salty

Either Way

Real Discussions

Trippin On U

Treesha

Need Me

The Ransom singer boasts a considerable presence on different social media platforms. He has a self-titled YouTube channel with about 2.38 million subscribers, where he mostly shares his music videos. He is also on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok with 634 thousand, 5.1 million, 208 thousand, and 2.8 million followers, respectively, as of writing.

What is Lil Tecca’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Earnings from his prosperous music career are believed to be his primary source of income. He also earns money from the sale of merchandise on his website.

What happened to Lil Tecca?

As his prominence began to rise in 2019, a rumour about his shooting emerged. His death speculation confused many fans, and some contacted him for clarification. He trashed the claims through a tweet on X, proving he was alive and cautioning people not to believe everything on the internet.

Is Lil Tecca dating anyone?

Despite much being known about his career, his personal life remains a mystery, especially his love life. He has not revealed whether he is in a relationship, and therefore, he is presumably single.

Lil Tecca’s height and weight

The Ransom singer stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 139 pounds (63 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lil Tecca

How did Lil Tecca get his name? He adopted the name after a lady on Instagram called him Lil Tecca because they shared the name Tecca. How old is Lil Tecca? The singer is 21 years old as of January 2024. His date of birth is 26 August 2002. Does Lil Tecca have siblings? He has four siblings: a brother and three sisters. Where is Lil Tecca now? He lives in Long Island, New York, United States. Did Lil Tecca retire? He is still active in his music career and has released three studio albums with several singles. Does Lil Tecca have a girlfriend? The singer is seemingly single as he has not revealed his love life to the public. How much is Lil Tecca worth? His net worth is estimated at $3 million. How tall is Lil Tecca? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Lil Tecca’s age is 21 years as of 2023. He thrives in the American music industry as a rap music artist, having released three albums with several songs. He is under contract with Galactic and Republic Records. The singer resides in Long Island, New York, United States.

