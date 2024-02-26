Danny Bonaduce's net worth, age, illness and latest health updates

Danny Bonaduce is an American actor, radio personality, TV personality, producer, comedian and wrestler. He rose to prominence as a child actor when he portrayed Danny Partridge in the 1970s American sitcom The Partridge Family. He has been in the industry for over 50 decades. What is Danny Bonaduce's net worth?

Danny Bonaduce on the radio wearing headphones (L). The actor working out on his road to recovery (R). Photo: @therealdannybonaduce on Instagram (modified by author)

Daniel Bonaduce made his acting debut at a young age. His first role was small in the Bewitched season 5 episode Going Ape in 1969. He later appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Corvette Summer and Girlfriends. In 2023, he was recently diagnosed with diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

Profile summary

Full name Dante Daniel Bonaduce Nickname Danny Bonaduce Gender Male Date of birth 13 August 1959 Age 64 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Broomall, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Palm Springs, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Betty Bonaduce Father Joseph Bonaduce Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Amy Railsback Children 2 School Los Angeles Pierce College Profession Actor, TV Personality, radio personality, comedian, producer, wrestler Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @therealdannybonaduce

What is Danny Bonaduce's age?

The American comedian is 64 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 13 August 1959. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Danny is a native of Broomall, Pennsylvania, where he was born and raised. His parents are Joseph and Betty Bonaduce. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

The actor's father was a television producer and writer. He worked for shows such as One Day at a Time and The Dick Van Dyke Show. He grew up with his two siblings. Danny attended the Los Angeles Pierce College.

What is Danny Bonaduce's net worth?

Five facts about Danny Bonaduce. Photo: @therealdannybonaduce on Instagram (modified by author)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Idol Net Worth, TheRichest and other similar sources, the actor is alleged to be worth between $1 million and $5 million. He made his money from his long career in the entertainment industry.

Danny has been featured in high-grossing TV shows and films, like Bigfoot, Pacific Blue and The Partridge Family. He was also part of The Adam Carolla Show and Broadcasting Bonaduce. He also made money as a wrestler.

Career

Bonaduce is an actor, comedian, TV personality, radio personality, producer, and wrestler. He started acting from a young age. He got minor TV roles before his big break on The Partridge Family.

As a TV personality, he hosted his talk show titled Danny! in 1995. The actor starred in the VH1 reality show titled Breaking Bonaduce in 2005. Besides reality TV, he has appeared as a judge and guest on several TV shows, including I Know My Kid's a Star andTruTV Presents: World's Dumbest.

Danny also boasts of a radio career. He started hosting in 1994 at WEGX-FM in Philadelphia. He has hosted shows like The Danny Bonaduce Show, John Heffron, The Adam Carolla Show and Broadcasting Bonaduce.

Additionally, Bonaduce is a wrestler. He made his wrestling debut in Chicago in 1994. According to Wresling Inc., he wrestled in TNA Wrestling's Lockdown and joined Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

Danny Bonaduce's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the actor has 61 acting credits. Here is a list of some of his movies and TV shows.

Movies/TV shows Roles Year The Kids Are Right Boris/Danny Partridge 2019 Bigfoot Harley Anderson 2012 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Izzy Delancey 2006 Less Than Perfect Ron 2005 The New Partridge Family Mr. Partridge 2005 Pacific Blue Johnny Osiris 1999 Boston Common Gordon 1996 Deadly Intruder John 1985 Murder on Flight 502 Millard Kensington 1975 Charlotte's Web Avery Arable 1973 The Patridge Family Danny Patridge 1970–1974 Trouble with the Girls One Man Band 1969

Who is Danny Bonaduce's wife?

The American radio personality is married to Amy Railsback. The two have been married since 22 November 2010. She is best known as an additional crew for World's Dumbest.

Danny Bonaduce's children

Danny has two children with his ex-wife, Gretchen Hillmer Bonaduce. She is an American actress best known for America's Deadliest Home Video, Breaking Bonaduce and Love Lounge. The two kids are Countess Isabella Michaela Bonaduce and Count Dante Jean-Michel Valentino Bonaduce.

Countess Isabella Michaela Bonaduce was born on 23 November 1994. She is 29 years old as of February 2024. Like her father, Countess Isabella is in the entertainment world. She is an actress best known for films like The Purest Blue, Grounded for Life and Turned Tables.

Count Dante Jean-Michel Valentino Bonaduce was born on 14 February 2001. He is 23 years old as of 2024. Just like his sister, he is a young and upcoming American actor.

Danny Bonaduce's illness

According to People magazine, Danny announced that he had been diagnosed with hydrocephalus in June 2023. This is a build-up of fluid in the brain.

His wife tweeted that he was experiencing walking problems and a lack of balance. He had surgery and is still recovering well, according to Amy's tweet.

To sum it up, Danny was experiencing symptoms, one of which was issues with balance, causing difficulties in walking. He was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and had surgery to correct it. It's only been 3 weeks - his walking is better, he's back on the air, and he's doing well.

FAQs

Who is Danny Bonaduce? He is an American actor, comedian, TV personality, radio personality, producer, and wrestler. Where is Danny Bonaduce from? He hails from Broomall, Pennsylvania, but currently lives in Palm Springs, California. How old is Danny Bonaduce? He is 64 years old as of January 2024, having been born on 13 August 1959. How much is Danny from the Partridge Family worth? The actor's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Who is Danny Bonaduce's spouse? The radio personality is married to Amy Railsback. How many kids does Danny Bonaduce have? He has two kids with his ex-wife, Gretchen Hillmer Bonaduce. How is Danny Bonaduce doing after his brain surgery? According to his wife, Amy, the TV personality is doing well.

Danny Bonaduce's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. He is an actor, comedian, radio host, TV personality and wrestler. He was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and had a successful surgery. He lives with his wife, Amy Railsback, in Palm Springs, California.

