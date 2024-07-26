Singer Mr Eazi was in an excited mood as he celebrated his 33rd birthday with his mother recently

To mark his special day, his mother decided to teach him how to make chin-chin which he learnt gladly

As they started the process, his mother prayed for its success and it made Mr Eazi ask if they were in a church programme

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, had a fun time marking his 33rd birthday with his mother who decided to engage him in her baking class.

Mr Eazi learns how to make chin-chin from his mum. Image credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

The music star was enthusiastic to learn and his mother noted that before she starts anything, she prays. This made her commit the chin-chin she wanted to teach her son to the hands of Jesus.

Her son told her that they were not in a church programme but she insisted it did not matter. The singer maintained focus as his mother told him the portion of the flour, baking powder, and other ingredients he should add to the mixture.

He earlier offered his mum wine but she refused. While she left the cooking space, the singer poured the wine into the mixture which his wife, actress Teni Otedola, noticed.

She called the attention of Mr Eazi's mother who later came to check the finished process and asked her son to pack the chin-chin from the frying pan.

Watch the video below:

Several netizens have reacted to Mr Eazi's chin-chin video. See some of the comments below:

@thedammyrachael:

Mommy said she invited Jesus into this programme. The chin chin programme."

@temiotedola:

"Mommy needs her cooking show."

@m.r_propertiesng:

"African mothers are all the same honestly."

@richilane24:

"How does this guy always talk calmly."

@ozioma_electronics:

"You see say them no dey tell rich man daughter to help in the kitchen, omo one need to hustle."

@kattyasima:

"Poor family go send the girl to cook. Mummy see o, wife just maintain steeze until chin was ready."

Mr Eazi brags about his background

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Eazi heartily spoke about his educational and cultural background.

The talented music expert revealed that he bagged his BSc in mechanical engineering at an early age because of how smart he was with his studies.

The Banku crooner also pointed out the chances of him being the country’s future president due to his cross-ethnic parentage.

