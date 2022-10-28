Ryan Trahan’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth

Ryan Trahan is a popular YouTuber, entrepreneur, athlete and social media personality based in Texas, United States of America. He is famous for uploading vlogs, challenges, commentary and lifestyle videos on YouTube.

What is Ryan Trahan’s real name? His real name is Ryan Michael Trahan. He is a social media sensation with a massive fan following on social media. He is also the founder of Neptune Bottle and Hydra Collective.

Profile summary

Real name Ryan Michael Trahan Gender Male Date of birth 7 October 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Eagle Lake, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Wife Haley Pham Education Altair Rice High School, Texas A&M University Profession YouTuber, entrepreneur, influencer, athlete Net worth $5 million Instagram @ryantrahan YouTube Ryan Trahan, ryan trahan TikTok @trahan1m

Ryan Trahan’s biography

The popular YouTuber was born Ryan Michael Trahan in Eagle Lake, Texas, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Ryan grew up alongside his elder brother Mathew. He currently resides in Texas, United States.

He completed his high school education at Altair Rice High School. Later, he enrolled at Texas A&M University. However, he dropped out due to his disagreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and decided to pursue entrepreneurship and content creation. While in college, he was a student-athlete running track and cross-country races.

How old is Ryan Trahan?

The American social media personality is 24 years old as of 2022. When is Ryan Trahan’s birthday? He was born on 7 October 1998. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Ryan Trahan known for?

Ryan Trahan is a YouTuber, entrepreneur and social media personality who gained recognition for uploading comedy, vlogs, challenges, commentary and lifestyle videos on YouTube. The channel was created on 27 October 2013, and currently, it has accumulated over 10.9 million subscribers. He gained more popularity in 2021 for his YouTube series titled I Survived On $0.01 For 30 Days.

He created his second channel on 18 October 2013, and it has over 864 thousand subscribers. The channel contains a few vlogs and gaming videos, such as Minecraft. He also has another YouTube channel which he created on 4 August 2013. The channel has over 34 thousand subscribers.

Aside from YouTube, Ryan is also popular on other social media platforms. His TikTok account boasts over 1.6 million and almost 34 million likes. He shares lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos. He has acquired more than 848 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 104 thousand followers on Twitter.

Ryan is also an entrepreneur. He is the founder of Neptune Bottle, a hydration vessel designed to defend oceans by replacing single-use plastics. He is also the founder of the clothing brand Hydra Collective. He recently launched his online merchandise shop, Howdy. He mainly sells hoodies, T-shirts and shorts.

What is Ryan Trahan’s net worth?

The American YouTube star has an alleged net worth of $5 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. He earns significant income from social media endeavours and sales of his merchandise on different online platforms.

Is Ryan Trahan married?

Yes. He has been married to Haley Goodman, popularly known as Haley Pham, for almost two years. Ryan Trahan’s girlfriend, now wife, is a beauty and fashion YouTuber and social media personality. The two began dating in 2018.

Ryan and Haley got engaged in May 2022 and got married in November 2020. Haley has also been featured in many videos on his channel.

How tall is Ryan Trahan?

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs around 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Fast facts about Ryan Trahan

Ryan Trahan is a thriving social media personality with a huge fan base on multiple platforms. The content creator is widely recognized for uploading comedy, vlogs, challenges, commentary and lifestyle videos on YouTube. He is also the founder of Neptune Bottle and Hydra Collective.

