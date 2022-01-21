Landon Cube’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality, net worth

Landon Cube is a young music artist who has released a few hit songs and done covers of other famous artists' songs. He uploads his music on YouTube and SoundCloud, where he has a significant following.

The singer posing for a picture during a past photoshoot. Photo: @landonvoncube

Source: Instagram

Landon Cube is a young artist with a bright future ahead. He has caught the attention of numerous people with his smooth voice and well thought out lyrics.

Profile summary

Name: Landon Cube

Landon Cube Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1st February 1998

1st February 1998 Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Maryland, United States of America

Maryland, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 179

179 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilogrammes: 57

57 Hair colour: Blond

Blond Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Profession: Singer, rapper, and music producer

Singer, rapper, and music producer Instagram: @landonvoncube

@landonvoncube Landon Cube's Twitter: @landonvoncube

Landon Cube's biography

Where is Landon Cube from? The singer is from Maryland, United States of America. He was born and raised in the state.

What part of Maryland is Landon Cube from? He is from Pomfret in Charles County. It is a small town with a total population of around 519 people. The singer spent his free time skateboarding through the suburbs in his childhood.

He is an American citizen of white ethnicity. He was born into a family of music lovers who influenced his passion for singing and rapping.

His father is also a professional musician. He taught him how to play different musical instruments when he was a child.

The singer in a striped sweater and denim pants. Photo: @landonvoncube

Source: Instagram

How old is Landon Cube?

Career

The singer and rapper started his music career in 2013. Some of his first songs were Euphoria, Victims, and American Dream.

In 2016, he started putting up his music on SoundCloud. That year, he released his renditions of Cold Water by Major Lazer and Justin Bieber, Beamerboy by Lil Peep, and Self Control by Frank Ocean. He also released his original composition known as 18.

On 27th March 2016, he launched his eponymous YouTube channel, where he uploaded his music. He has over 195 subscribers.

In 2017, he released the single Beachtown, followed by Legend, New World's Mad, and 19. He also collaborated with Lil Skies on the jam Red Roses, which achieved great success.

The following year, he released the single Drive My Car. Other tracks he has released include Secrets, Where I'll Go, Polaroids, Rainfall, Stuck in a Bad Dream, Risk, and Yesterday.

What is Landon Cube's net worth?

While there are rumours that the singer is worth millions of dollars, there is no official communication about the matter. Even so, WealthyPersons, alleges that his net worth is $1 million.

The singer posing for a picture in a black vest, black jacket, and denim pants. Photo: @landonvoncube

Source: Instagram

Relationship

The singer and music producer prefers to keep his private life away from the media. Even so, he is rumoured to be in a relationship with a tattoo artist known by her moniker Liltiny.

Are Lil Skies and Landon Cube still friends?

The singer met Lil Skies through Cameron Haller, a YouTuber who owns the channel CUFBOYS. The two became friends and are still close. Together, they worked on a song, went viral, and earned money. Fans hope to see more collaborations from them in the future.

How tall is Landon Cube?

Landon Cube's height is 5' 8" or 179 centimetres, and he weighs about 127 pounds or 57 kilogrammes. He has blond hair and dark brown eyes.

Landon Cube is a music producer, singer, and rapper who gained public attention after releasing his renditions of various popular songs. He is also known for original songs such as Red Roses ft. Lil Skies, Beachtown, and Drive My Car.

